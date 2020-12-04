Backtracking: The Early Years: Opinion, advancements made in local education in 1935

Too much femininity in education, a new local school neared opening, and some new school traditions and opportunities were making news across our region during December 1935.
FEMININE INFLUENCE IN EDUCATION HIT
“A revolt against women in education was urged by Dr. Charles R. McClure, Hartwick college English professor,” The Oneonta Star reported on Dec. 6, “who sounded a call for more masculinity in school and nation in an address before the State Association of District School Superintendents at Syracuse yesterday.
“‘There is too much femininity in the saddle,’ said Prof. McClure, on decrying the ‘softness’ and ‘namby-pamby sentiment,’ which, he said, is a growing American tendency.
“Dr. McClure disclaimed any hostility toward women or a disregard for the element of courtesy, but, he said, ‘living grows softer. Let us beware lest the fibre of our national character soften also.’
“Dr. McClure said he still saw virtue in the hickory stick. He termed fashion and convention a feminine invention.”
One could speculate that what McClure said, if it was in the 21st century, would draw substantial feedback from several angles of viewpoint, and the same was true in 1935.
The Star followed up with a story on Dec. 7 reporting, “District school superintendents left Syracuse for their homes yesterday … musing on the ‘Revolt Against Femininity’ bombshell dropped by Dr. Charles R. McClure of Hartwick college.
“Unfavorable reactions to Dr. McClure’s blast were limited to those who missed the point. ‘I am not decrying politeness or condemning women,’ he said.”
NEW GILBERTSVILLE SCHOOL OPENS SOON
Star readers of Dec. 6 learned, “The new Central school is nearly completed and ready for occupancy. It has been decided however, to wait until after Christmas vacation to move in. A special program is being planned in connection with the opening exercises.”
The Gilbertsville Central School was used until the Gilbertsville-Mount Upton merger in the late 20th century.
NEW SPORTS TRADITION, OPPORTUNITY BEGAN AT ONEONTA
“The new spirit which had distinguished games on the football schedule of Oneonta High school’s Yellow Jackets throughout the past season was the theme of the school’s first banquet in honor of the football squad, held last evening in the Methodist Episcopal church,” at 66 Chestnut St., “with an attendance of more than 75 members of the squad, their parents, coaches, members of the school faculty and of the board of Education and interested friends from the student body and the community.” This was reported by The Star on Dec. 17.
“During the evening, letters which had been won during the past season were awarded by W. Edwin Long, director of physical education in the city schools, in his remarks said that the emblems are merely symbols of rewards which had been gained through the season in improved physical condition, greater mental alertness and a new appreciation of cooperative effort.”
Athletics weren’t just for boys in 1935, as two new sports for girls were offered at OHS.
Also reported on Dec. 17, “Russell Sage and Arnold were victorious in opening games in the Intramural Basketball league at the High school for girls played at the high school last week. The league has just been organized with eight teams playing for the championship.”
The teams in the circuit all went by college names, in addition to Russell Sage and Arnold, there were Savage, Wellesley, Vassar, Skidmore, Fairmont and Mount Holyoke. Each team had nine players.
“Bowling is also being made an activity for girls at the High school this year. Several girls have turned out for the sport.
“The lassies are developing fast as some high scores have already been hung up. In games last Wednesday afternoon, Eleanor Huntington set the pace with a high single game of mark of 170 and Emma Jones ran second with 110.”
On Wednesday: A theme of “new homes” in December 2000.
Oneonta City Historian Mark Simonson’s column appears twice weekly. On Saturdays, his column focuses on the area before 1950. His Wednesday columns address local history 1950 and later. If you have feedback or ideas about the column, write to him at The Daily Star, or email him at simmark@stny.rr.com. His website is www.oneontahistorian.com. His columns can be found at www.thedailystar.com/opinion/columns/.
Ask Mark...
Have you ever had a question about a history-making event or a prominent person in our area and didn't know where to find the answer? Well, we've got an expert who might be able to help you. Historian Mark Simonson has spent many years chronicling major local happenings, and he's ready and willing to dive into The Daily Star archives for answers, which will appear in this newspaper and online at www.thedailystar.com.
Write to him at "Ask Mark," The Daily Star, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820 or email him at simmark@stny.rr.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.