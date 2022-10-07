Even though the calendar read October 1947, our region was still feeling the aftermath of World War II, helping America’s allies where it could.
Our area was touched by some from across the ocean that month. As The Oneonta Star of Oct. 3 reported, “‘The country is grand, the scenery is beautiful and the food is glorious’ is the description of the emotions expressed last night by Mr. and Mrs. Douglas Kemp, late of Coventry, Warwickshire, England, who have arrived to make their home in Oneonta.
“The Kemps, who went through the German blitz of Coventry in 1940, have a seven-year-old son, Anthony, who was born just two days before the blitz.
“But for the birth of the youngster, the Kemps might not now be here. While Mrs. Kemp was in a nursing home and Mr. Kemp was visiting her there, the heavy bombardment of Coventry started and the Kemp home was just two doors away from a building that received a direct hit. The bomb and concussion wrecked the home of the couple so badly it was unfit for habitation.
“Mr. and Mrs. Kemp, the latter carrying two-day-old Tony in her arms, were hurried into the cellar of the nursing home for safety. If they had been in their home, they might have been killed, as were many of their neighbors.
“The Kemps met Harry Graves, Country Club Road, when the latter was on duty with the American troops in England. It was through his invitation and efforts that they finally came to this country and are residing with Mr. and Mrs. Graves until they can find suitable quarters.” They had docked in New York on Sept. 8.
England was still suffering, and Oneonta lent a helping hand to those in need that month.
Star readers found out on Oct. 24, “Oneonta Rotary Club will sponsor a drive among its members and their friends to send clothing to co-Rotarians in England, International Relations Committee Chairman Thomas Plowden-Wardlaw announced at the club meeting yesterday.
“The Rotary Club will ship the clothing directly to England. Because it is used clothing, no duty will be necessary, he said.”
Many a GI was either home or still heading home, and many a wedding was in the plans. That month, there were new opportunities to obtain necessary jewelry in Oneonta.
As The Star reported on Oct. 8, “Rudolph’s new jewelry establishment, the finest and largest in the Oneonta area, will open tomorrow morning at 10:00 o’clock, according to Bernard G. Rudolph, president and one of the firm’s founders.” This store was at 194 Main St.
Only days before, a near full-page advertisement was seen in the Oct. 3 edition of The Star, for the grand opening of Galinn’s Jewelry that day, at a very nearby 195 Main St., next to Hotel Oneonta.
GIs were also coming home and taking on a college education, as was promised to them for their service. At either Hartwick or the State Teachers College, some of the men were becoming involved in intercollegiate athletics.
The Star reported on Oct. 9, “With the formation of an Athletic Board of Control and Student League approval of a plan to support a basketball team, State Teachers College yesterday launched its first formal intercollegiate athletic program since 1942.
“In addition to basketball, STC is planning a track team, which will get into action in the spring of 1949.”
For athletes at Hartwick College, it was reported on Oct. 18, “A new physical education building and adjacent playing field to be located on the campus … came closer to reality during a meeting of the Board of Trustees yesterday.”
Details were ironed out, and The Star followed up in its Nov. 14 edition, “Construction on the new $85,000 Hartwick College field house and gymnasium will begin ‘about December 1,’ Dr. Henry J. Arnold, president, announced yesterday.
“The concrete block and wood gymnasium will be constructed on the Hartwick campus directly north of the new Arts Building and will provide 12,900 square feet of floor space.” It stood until the late 1960s, replaced by the Binder Physical Education Center.
On Wednesday, we’ll stay on the Hartwick campus, but move ahead in time to 2002.
Oneonta City Historian Mark Simonson’s column appears twice weekly. On Saturdays, his column focuses on the area before 1950. His Wednesday columns address local history 1950 and later. If you have feedback or ideas about the column, write to him at The Daily Star, or email him at simmark@stny.rr.com. His website is www.oneontahistorian.com. His columns can be found at www.thedailystar.com/opinion/columns/.
