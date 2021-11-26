Backtracking: The Early Years: Pre-holiday ‘gifts’ made news in November 1946

For many it will soon be gift-giving season. In our region in late 1946, gifts that kept on giving were received by many. Each was “non-returnable.”
As readers of The Oneonta Star of Nov. 20 found out, “‘Table Rocks,’ famous beauty spot on Chestnut St. has been given to Hartwick College, it was announced yesterday by President Henry S. Arnold.
“Mr. and Mrs. Charles Bingham of 285 River St. are the donors of the 40 acres of woodland near the campus. It has been in the Bingham family since 1864.
“The tract adjoins another ten acres of land to the west, a recent gift of Mr. and Mrs. Louis C. Millard. According to legend, Table Rocks was used by the Indians as a watch point or lookout. In recent years it has been used as a picnic spot because of the view it affords the city.
“President Arnold said that Hartwick is ‘particularly grateful to receive the gift because it will be useful in the future development of the campus. Furthermore, it will prevent any unsightly or injurious developments nearby.’
“He said that the public may still use the property for picnics as before and that he hopes that paths and other facilities will be improved in the future.”
Meanwhile in Sidney, as The Star of Nov. 20 reported, “Contribution to the Dr. R.H. Loomis ‘living memorial fund’ drive, which is being conducted by the Business and Professional Women’s Club to equip a proposed new children’s ward in The Hospital here, have passed the $3,000 mark.
“The goal of the drive, which was launched a few weeks ago and will continue indefinitely, is $20,000. The president of the club whose members are all participating in the campaign is Mrs. Ann Arton.
“The funds will be used, according to Miss Helen Brockway, administrator of the Sidney hospital, to buy furniture and fixtures for the ten-bed pediatric ward that is contemplated as part of the overall expansion program that will increase the institution’s present 29-patient capacity to 70.”
Another notable “gift” at the time was one of freedom from terror.
As The Star of Dec. 17 reported, “Wladystav and Franciszek Trucza were born in the mining village of Uniontown, Pa., 29 and 27 years ago, respectively. Nearly 23 years ago their parents took them to Poland. Now they are back in the land of their birth. It’s a bewildering fairyland to them.
“Twenty-three years in Poland and in Nazi concentration camps have left a tragic impact on their minds, and have wiped out virtually all memories of childhood in America.
“Franciszek, or Francis, broke into tears several times as he and his brother viewed the happy setting in the home of their maternal uncle, Joseph B. Zarnesky, 96 River St.”
When young men, the Nazis invaded Poland and told them they had to join the German army. Upon refusal they were put into a concentration camp in Bavaria. The two were freed when American forces moved into that area, however their parents had died. They arrived back in the United States in early December 1946, their path eventually bringing them to Oneonta.
Veterans of the recently ended war, as well as from previous wars, also received a gift that year.
As The Star of Nov. 29 reported, “One of the largest meetings in the history of the local American Legion post was held Tuesday night at the informal opening of the new Legion home at 366 Main St. Commander Frank W. McCook presided and approximately 125 members attended the opening.
“The new home contains a meeting room in the basement, three lounges on the ground floor, offices for the commander and president of the corporation and three game rooms on the second floor. The attic will be used for various facilities.
“Commander McCook expressed his appreciation for the two large bouquets of flowers which were presented by the Veterans of Foreign Wars.
“Chairman of the house committee, Albert E. Farone, presented the house rules which were approved by the attending members. Mr. Farone was also elected to the board of directors. Mr. McCook initiated 35 new members who took Legion obligations at the session.”
The Main Street building remained the Legion home until early 1997. The building was demolished that year to make way for an automotive parts store. The Legion moved to its present home at 279 Chestnut St.
On Wednesday: Our local life and times in December 1961.
Oneonta City Historian Mark Simonson's column appears twice weekly.
