Backtracking: The Early Years: Pre-war traditions, post-war progress were local newsmakers in 1946

A return to pre-World War II life, and post-war programs, could both be observed locally during September 1946.
Readers of the Sept. 11 edition of The Oneonta Star found out, “From fertile lands of Otsego county, a bountiful horn of plenty was poured out yesterday in a varied setting uniting Coney Island gayety with assembly line genius of the machine age as historic Morris fair came pulsatingly to life after an eight-year lapse.
“Official attendance was 9,612, termed by the sponsoring association as ‘exceedingly gratifying.’” Morris wasn’t always the site of Otsego County’s fair, as that event was still held in Cooperstown.
Gov. Thomas E. Dewey was scheduled to open the fair but at the last minute was unable to attend. Local state Sen. Walter W. Stokes of Cooperstown filled in, and “in a short commentary on current national life, called for a ‘return to the fundamentals of living.’ He stressed the ‘need for more religion and less selfishness.’”
For a feature act at the fair, it was a bit of a homecoming to the area for one man.
"An Oneonta bellhop in 1919, Earl L. Woodward is now a globe-trotting showman currently featured in the Skating Earls,” The Star reported on Sept. 12.
“His two-a-day routine at $750 a week is but part of his reward for being in this locality. He and his wife are enjoying old home week.” They were busy looking up old friends and relatives.
“‘I was a bellhop at Oneonta hotel in 1918 and 1919,’ he said. ‘Came here from my home in Ogdensburg and did all right. I worked for tips only, but they averaged $45 a week. Wasn’t bad when board and room went with the job.
“‘I used to go to a portable roller rink on Franklin road about six or eight miles south of the city. Can’t remember who operated it, but it was small, about 90 by 100 feet. That’s where I began roller skating.’
“‘I quit my job and took a gamble on show business. Went to Montreal and formed an act, and have been going steady ever since.’”
With a pre-war tradition returned, other activities related to the post-war era were going on the areas of housing and education.
In Cooperstown, The Star of Sept. 11 reported, “‘The Orchards’ bordering on Lake St. and Pine Blvd…. has been divided into eight building lots, according to a surveyor’s map of the plot filed in the Otsego County Clerk’s office yesterday.
“The former stately mansion, which has been unoccupied since the departure from Cooperstown a year ago of the conscientious objectors’ camp, the last occupants, is being demolished, and the building materials salvaged.
“According to the map, seven Cooperstonians have purchased or have contracted to purchase sites upon which they plan to build homes.”
The former mansion, “In its heyday was numbered among the showplaces of Cooperstown, sat in a surrounding of decorative pools, landscaped grounds, and virgin foliage and shrubbery.”
On the educational front, according to The Star of Sept. 13, “One hundred and twenty two freshmen, 35 more than last year, registered for the first semester at State Teachers College, Dr. Charles W. Hunt, president, announced yesterday. Total enrollment for the college was approximately 345.”
As reported on Sept. 17, “The largest freshman registration in the history of Hartwick College took place yesterday. Although no statistics have as yet been compiled by the registrar’s office, it was estimated that the class will be three times as large as that of any previous year.
“Due to the large number of veterans admitted, men at Hartwick this year will outnumber the women three to one. By way of contrast, a total of 12 men were registered at the beginning of the fall session last year.”
As with education or with housing, the G.I. Bill was beginning to show its effects on our area.
On Wednesday: Another mansion near Cooperstown was envisioned for other uses in 1956.
Oneonta City Historian Mark Simonson’s column appears twice weekly. On Saturdays, his column focuses on the area before 1950. His Wednesday columns address local history 1950 and later. If you have feedback or ideas about the column, write to him at The Daily Star, or email him at simmark@stny.rr.com. His website is www.oneontahistorian.com. His columns can be found at www.thedailystar.com/opinion/columns/.
Ask Mark...
Have you ever had a question about a history-making event or a prominent person in our area and didn't know where to find the answer? Well, we've got an expert who might be able to help you. Historian Mark Simonson has spent many years chronicling major local happenings, and he's ready and willing to dive into The Daily Star archives for answers, which will appear in this newspaper and online at www.thedailystar.com.
Write to him at "Ask Mark," The Daily Star, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820 or email him at simmark@stny.rr.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.