Backtracking: The Early Years: Prohibition, parties and more cameras found locally in 1930

Ahead is a sampler of our local life and times in 1930, designed to raise a few eyebrows and encourage some smiles.
TENTH ANNIVERSARY OF PROHIBITION OBSERVED LOCALLY
Readers of The Oneonta Star of Jan. 18 learned of a meeting held at what is today’s First United Methodist Church on Chestnut Street.
“‘We have a job if we are going to get a state enforcement act,’ Mrs. Charlotte Prier Schneider, national W.C.T.U. (Woman's Christian Temperance Union), Americanization director, told the 225 members present at the 10th birthday party of prohibition here last night.
“‘The wets are highly organized. They have rented part of a large office building in Albany as their private headquarters, I understand. Their agents are talking with foreign women. Today is the zero hour of a great drive for the passing of an act,’ she intimated.
“‘We’re going to get a state enforcement act and we’re going to make the whole world dry,’ she said. ‘Poland is dry now.’
“‘Get on the offensive,’ urged Dr. Herbert F. Rudolph in a brief and forceful speech following Mrs. Schneider. ‘Now is the zero hour of continued prohibition. America must take an offensive stand in closing the speakeasies — the hidden enemy.’”
NO BOOZE AT THIS PARTY
“Nearly 1,000 grocers and their clerks and wives, were guests of Spaulding Bakeries last evening at a party held at the Armory,” The Star reported on May 2. “A wide area was represented from points as far east as Esperance, north as far as Johnstown and Little Falls, and all sections between.” Spaulding had a bakery on Market Street in Oneonta, now an apartment complex.
“The program opened with an inspection of the bakery plant on Market street, followed by a banquet at the Armory, an evening of entertainment and dancing, music being provided by McNeeley’s Melodians.”
One of the evening’s speakers was Donald H. Grant, then the vice president of the Oneonta Chamber of Commerce. He told the audience of much economic progress underway in the city, including Wilber National Bank’s new building on Main Street, completion of an airport by D.F. Keyes in the far West End, the new Linn Trailer Corp. plant also in the West End, and the Lamonica Recreation building, on Market Street.
COLLEGE STUDENTS WERE BEING COLLEGE STUDENTS
“The fact that the freshman class of Hartwick college did hold a banquet at the Elks’ club last night gives the group the right to claim victory over the sophomores; yet strangely enough or perhaps not, depending on the viewpoint, the hardy second year classmen pass this over, claiming a moral victory,” The Star reported on April 25. The Elks Club was then found at 99 Main St.
“For in spite of the fact that the banquet did occur, and without serious interruption, two of the little freshmen found themselves in predicaments which the police department were called upon to solve and two others were given the Chicago and taken for a ride.
“In the opinion of the sophomores, voiced at a late hour last night, the Frosh class should offer a vote of thanks to the police department, following frantic appeals to officers for escort. The Sophs point to the fact that several year classmen were abducted under the very noses of their cohorts despite great advantage in numbers. They speak of the apprehensive glances darted through windows which the freshmen dared not open and declare that they decamped, disgustedly acclaiming themselves moral victors.”
MORE ‘KODAK MOMENTS’ LOCALLY
The Star of April 28 reported, “Kodak camera dealers in this city have been supplied with an allotment of anniversary cameras to be given away free in accordance with the celebration program of the 50th anniversary of the Eastman Kodak company of Rochester to children born in 1918 who are now, therefore 12 years of age.” City Drug Store, Reynolds Book Store and Dickson’s Drug Store were Kodak dealers at the time. The cameras were known as “Brownie No. 2,” and each contained a roll of film.
Kodak did this, according to the Star, for two reasons. “First, sentiment, as a token of appreciation to grandparents and parents of today who as amateur picture-takers have played so important a part in the development of picture-taking and of the Eastman Kodak company; second, business, to raise interest in amateur photography among children even beyond its present remarkable high peak.”
On Wednesday: Our local life and times in July 1985.
Oneonta City Historian Mark Simonson’s column appears twice weekly. On Saturdays, his column focuses on the area before 1950. His Tuesday columns address local history 1950 and later. If you have feedback or ideas about the column, write to him at The Daily Star, or email him at simmark@stny.rr.com. His website is www.oneontahistorian.com. His columns can be found at www.thedailystar.com/opinion/columns/.
