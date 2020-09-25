Backtracking: The Early Years: Quiet celebration marks DCHA’s 75th anniversary

A historic time we’re going through now with COVID-19 is preventing a local organization, specialists in history, from holding a celebration of a large, general public nature.
The Delaware County Historical Association is marking its 75th anniversary of service this year and oprating like many other businesses or organizations — with caution and restrictions.
Interestingly, the association formed at a time in history when caution and restrictions had been a local and national way of life for several years, near the end of World War II.
According to DCHA’s June 2020 newsletter, “Headwaters of History,” a group of people interested in local history met on June 23, 1945, at the court house in Delhi. They discussed the idea of forming an association, and there was enough interest to do so at a third meeting on Oct. 6, when a vote was taken to form the DCHA. John D. Monroe of Bloomville was chosen as the first president.
From the minutes of the Oct. 6 meeting, it was noted Day Rogers, the primary organizer, called for “the lift of the hand to approve the formation of the historical association.”
Activities were few but regular between 1945 and 1954, as the association met twice a year in June and October at various locations across Delaware County. There was always a presenter on an historic topic.
It wasn’t until 1958 that the DCHA was granted a provisional charter by the Board of Regents of the State of New York as a nonprofit educational and historical association. It was state Assemblyman Edwyn R. Mason of Hobart who was instrumental in helping the DCHA to get its permanent charter in 1967.
Once the provisional charter was obtained in 1958, the association advanced its presence in the county. As The Oneonta Star reported on Sept. 8, 1959, “Delaware County, in the not too far distant future is to have a Delaware County Museum.
“An individual has purchased the Frisbee House, in which was located Delaware County’s first Court House. The property, which consists of the main house, a large barn and other smaller buildings, and several acres of land, is to be held in escrow by the person who has bought it, until the Delaware County Historical Association is in a position to take it over.
“Innumerable Delawarians interested in preserving historical papers, books, pictures, furniture and other objects, have expressed a keen interest in the project of providing a county museum.
“In the near future a financial campaign will probably be launched to provide the funds necessary to purchase the Frisbee House and restore it properly.”
The funds were obtained and through the 1960s, the Frisbee House was restored, with a great deal of help from Wyatt Frisbee, followed later by Will and Lucille Frisbee. The Frisbee House was the museum headquarters for several years.
As with many historical organizations, the need for more space became necessary to keep up with collections, and the DCHA was no exception.
The Daily Star reported on Sept. 25, 1975, how help was on the way to Delhi.
“A $100,000 museum-library project — to contain an archive for the rescue of thousands of historical records and documents — has received a $60,000 grant to begin construction.” This is the administration/library building on the grounds, named in honor of H. Fletcher Davidson in 1977.
The grant was contingent on a matching contribution of $60,000 received from the O’Connor Foundation. The building was constructed in 1976 by the Delhi Tech vocational department, as it was called at that time. It houses two exhibit galleries, a gift/book shop, administrative offices, museum collections and the Davidson Library archives.
Several other buildings on the museum’s grounds were moved here in years before this. The Tollgate House, which once stood in Stamford on the Susquehanna (Catskill) Turnpike, was brought here in July 1968. Amos Wood’s Gun Shop was dedicated in July 1972. Later, a blacksmith shop and corncrib were moved to the site in 1993.
The DCHA was operated entirely by volunteers for almost 40 years, and as the newsletter notes, “Without the dedication of such people to our organization, DCHA would be a shadow of its current self.”
The historic buildings, gift shop and research library remain open, under all COVID-19 guidelines, but all special events have been canceled or postponed until further notice.
