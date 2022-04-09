Backtracking: The Early Years::Radio’s surge in popularity and Rotary were local newsmakers in April 1922

New kinds of entertainment were on the rise around Oneonta, and a new service club met for the first time.
These were part of our local life and times in April 1922.
ENTERTAINMENT FLOURISHED ON SCREEN, AIRWAVES
Downtown Oneonta became a busy place as The Oneonta Star of April 4 reported, “A six story structural steel building on that portion of the plot at the corner of Main street and Ford avenue which will not be occupied by the theatre which the Maxie company is to erect, is a possibility, according to a statement made by T.J. Maxie, president of Maxie Theatre Inc.”
Excavation started by April 14 in the area today occupied by Community Bank. The proposed building in 1922 became a reality, but the tallest it ever got to was three stories in height. The name of the theater was originally called the Maxie, but within a few years it was renamed the Palace. It stood until 1966.
While movies had a new venue in Oneonta, area residents were warming to another new form of entertainment.
“Radio enthusiasts,” The Star reported on April 8, “of whom the number is increasing almost daily in Oneonta, will be interested in the experiences of A.W. Wildgrube of 354 Main street, who has made thorough tests of radio receiving outfits, both commercial and home made, during the past year. Although he has secured wonderful results with commercially made apparatus, Mr. Wildgrube has found that it is not necessary to have elaborate high-priced outfits in order to receive satisfactorily the concerts, lectures, and other matter broadcasted daily by stations in all parts of the country.”
To that point, listeners to radio had stations a minimum of 200 to 300 miles away from Oneonta, but that changed.
Star readers of April 1 found out, “A radio broadcasting station, more powerful than any now sending out programs, has been installed by the General Electric Company in its plant in Schenectady.
“From the roof of a five-story building, two towers, 183 feet high and spaced 350 feet apart, support an antenna at such height as to give the wireless waves unobstructed freedom to travel equally well at a speed of 186,000 miles per second in all directions.” The first programs were heard on Feb. 20.
We know the station today as WGY, and those early broadcasts were heard at distances of 2,000 miles or more away. In one of the earliest broadcasts, The Star continued, “Governor Miller talked to the people of the state, his speech delivered before the Rotarians of Schenectady.”
ONEONTA’S NEWEST
SERVICE CLUB FORMED, MET
While not broadcast to the distances as it was in Schenectady, The Star of April 21 reported, “With an abundance of the true spirit of Rotary, displayed in both fun making and serious speeches, the Oneonta Rotary club, youngest unit in the unique business organization which with its 1164 clubs reached into every portion of the globe, was formally installed last evening by Hart I. Seeley, district governor of the fourth international district, assisted by members of the Binghamton Rotary club. The installation banquet was held in the dining hall of the Hotel Oneonta and was an occasion that will long live into the memories of those fortunate enough to be present.
“Fred Gillen, formerly of this city, who had been largely instrumental in the formation of Oneonta Rotary, presided as master of ceremonies. In his remarks which opened the formal portion of the program, Mr. Gillen spoke of his pleasure in being designated to investigate the possibilities in Oneonta and stated his confidence that ‘Oneonta Rotary will prove a sturdy spoke in that wheel of endeavor which knows but one direction — forward — and has but one purpose — doing good and being of service to the community.’”
Rotary Governor Seeley delivered the charter to Oneonta’s new club president, Earle P. Elmore, who said he wished to deliver the charter to Howard W. Fluhrer, who more than any other one man helped to organize Oneonta Rotary, following Mr. Gillen’s efforts. It was in 1920 when Fluhrer was asked by the Binghamton Rotary Club to help establish a club here.
In some of his remarks, Seeley said that to date, no Rotary club had ever given up its charter. Rotary’s motto, “Service Above Self” remains strong in Oneonta 100 years later, as the club will soon mark its centennial.
On Wednesday, while never a major broadcast market in the industry, Oneonta quietly entered television 70 years ago.
Oneonta City Historian Mark Simonson’s column appears twice weekly. On Saturdays, his column focuses on the area before 1950. His Wednesday columns address local history 1950 and later. If you have feedback or ideas about the column, write to him at The Daily Star, or email him at simmark@stny.rr.com. His website is www.oneontahistorian.com. His columns can be found at www.thedailystar.com/opinion/columns/.
Ask Mark...
Have you ever had a question about a history-making event or a prominent person in our area and didn't know where to find the answer? Well, we've got an expert who might be able to help you. Historian Mark Simonson has spent many years chronicling major local happenings, and he's ready and willing to dive into The Daily Star archives for answers, which will appear in this newspaper and online at www.thedailystar.com.
Write to him at "Ask Mark," The Daily Star, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820 or email him at simmark@stny.rr.com with "Daily Star: Ask Mark" as the subject.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.