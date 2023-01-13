New York has a newly inaugurated governor, and earlier this week The Daily Star got reactions about Gov. Hochul’s State of the State address.
The same was true 100 years ago in the early days of January.
As readers of The Oneonta Star learned from the Jan. 2, 1923 edition, “After two years of absence from public life, Alfred E. Smith was today installed as governor of New York. Drenching rain and slush filled (Albany) streets kept the greater part of the estimated 50,000 visitors indoors and the military parade was disbanded by order of the new governor almost as soon as it had started.”
In that same edition of The Star, one local reaction to the new governor appeared in a story during a time when Oneonta had experienced several months of a railroad strike, with many more to come. An open letter to Gov. Smith was published that day from Oneonta resident Albert D. Wheeler of 60 West Broadway.
Parts of the letter read, “I am taking the liberty of writing direct to you in reference to the railroad strike and coal situation. It appears to me to be most cruel, vicious, insane and destructive policy.
“On the first of July the Shopcrafts left their jobs as a protest against further reduction of their wages, believing that we were being dealt with very unfair by the Labor Board, and that labor was not fairly represented on said board, also that the railroads were not living up to the Labor Board’s decisions.
“To cease from our labor was the only means left to us as a protest.
“Strike breakers and gun men, also men who under normal times the companies would not employ, were put in our places with higher wages, luxuries and conditions which we old employees could only have dreamed of.
“President Harding gave the rail executives what they asked for, one month to make good, six months have almost passed of watchful waiting and the end not in sight.
“My object, Most Honorable Sir, in making this appeal to you is more from a sense of duty as a citizen than as one of the victims of a condition that should never have occurred.”
There was no response from Albany. The Star of Dec. 5, 1923 reported that the D&H shopmen had ended their strike and some were about to apply for their former jobs. During those lean times, various benefit fundraisers took place to help support the striking workers.
Elsewhere in the city in January, The Star had news of educational interest to its readers of the Jan 15 edition. “That St. Mary’s parish has purchased of Jeremiah Whaley the property at the corner of Elm and Walnut streets which he recently acquired of H.M. Stanford, and will erect thereon during the coming year a building to be used for parochial school purposes, was announced the church pulpit yesterday morning by Father William Noonan.” St. Mary’s Church at that time was found at the southeastern corner of Main and Grand streets. The present church was built across from the school in the mid-1950s.
“The matter of a parochial school has been agitated for some time among Catholics in the city and the decision to purchase property and erect a building is the result of a feeling among them that such an institution is needed in Oneonta.”
This wasn’t the only news about a new school for Oneonta, as The Star of Jan. 20 reported, “The Mitchell Street school is practically completed. Superintendent of the City Schools, Dr. George J. Dann said yesterday that on Monday the sixth grade, which thus far this year has been using room at the Chestnut Street school, would meet at their new building.” The Mitchell Street School once stood on the site of today’s Nader Towers.
While it wasn’t really Oneonta news, there has always been the undeniably strong following of New York Yankees fans in this city, with many making a trip to a game in The Bronx. Sports fans read in The Star’s Jan. 11 edition how, “Babe Ruth’s home grounds are now nearing completion in New York City and will be the world’s largest baseball park, covering 240,000 square feet and seating 80,000 fans. One of the most striking features of the new stadium will be the copper cornice weighing 15 tons that will surround the roof.”
If readers are tiring of winter, take heart — Spring Training baseball games start in just about six weeks.
On Wednesday, many locals took interest in a presidential inauguration in January 1993.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.