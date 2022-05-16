Backtracking: The Early Years::Recycled glass made a new playground possible in Oneonta in 1947

Oneonta, NY (13820)

Today

Variable clouds with strong thunderstorms. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. High 76F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Low 48F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.