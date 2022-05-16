Backtracking: The Early Years::Recycled glass made a new playground possible in Oneonta in 1947

Picture yourself as a city kid in a neighborhood with no park nearby to play in.
Then imagine an adult in the same city neighborhood, asking you and your friends if you’d like to have a playground close by.
If you were a kid in Oneonta’s Sixth Ward in early 1947, imagining this scenario became reality when the Sixth Ward Booster Club playground and field was born, in an area off of today’s Scramling Avenue.
John Kreger was the adult asking the question, himself once a kid growing up in the Sixth Ward. Then an adult, Kreger was president of the newly formed Sixth Ward Booster Club. The playground was an early project for the club.
As was reported in The Oneonta Star of April 22, “The Sixth Ward Booster club last night voted to stage a big demonstration with a parade by two bands, eminent speakers, outdoor movie and a general ward-wide fiesta to officially launch its financial campaign for a 23-acre public playground.” It was planned for Friday, May 16. Along with Kreger, the planning committee included William F. Slawson, Augustine Farro, William Stimpson and Rudolph Hoyle.
Some progress had already been made. Kreger told a gathering at the River Street Baptist Church that a contract had been signed to purchase the John Todd flats for $10,000. “He added that a down payment already had been made from funds obtained without solicitation.”
The fund raising soon began. Star readers of May 7 found out, “Freckle faced, sandy haired Hector Canfield is 9 years old and almost as big as the wheelbarrow he pushes through the Sixth ward.
“Hector is an able worker, imbued with tremendous zeal. He collects glass because he wants a fine playground in his home ward.
“His zeal is shared by two other energetic tots — Shirley Hilliker, 8…and Ruth Baranowski, 7,” both of West Broadway.
“The girls meet at Hector’s home — and together they scour the neighborhood for ‘cullet,’ which is the trade name for salvage glass.
“Already the three have salvaged a ton, or $11 worth of glass.
“The kids began that week when John W. Kreger … asked them of they wanted a playground. ‘Yes,’ they chorused. ‘All right,’ he said, ‘bring in a lot of glass.’ And that’s what they do every day after school.
“The youngsters are the advance guard of a ward-wide collection of glass … with adults pitching in. Salvage operations are later to be extended throughout the city, one ward at a time.”
The Sixth Ward effort alone was impressive, as The Star of May 12 reported, “Working with a sound truck to alert residents, members of the Sixth Ward Booster club yesterday afternoon culled about 55 tons of ‘cullet’ … from curbings to help pay for a ward playground. When they finished, the ward was well nigh de-glassed and a 75-ton gondola was three-fourths filled.” The glass was shipped by rail to Elmira. This added about $600 to the playground fund.
Booster Night came on May 16. A parade formed at the corner of River and Mitchell streets. Joseph M. Scanlon was the marshal. The parade proceeded on River Street to the River Street School grounds, now occupied by the Oak Square Apartments. Marching bands from Oneonta High and Gilbertsville Central schools provided the marching tunes. After hearing a few speakers, an outdoor movie, “Playground USA” was shown.
As reported the next day, pledges and cash donations taken in that night was more than $300.
There was still work to be done, and The Star of May 19 reported, “Excellent results in yesterday’s citywide ‘cullet’ drive were reported by members of the Sixth Ward Booster club.
“Pickups of old glass left at curbs will set a ‘nice sum’ for addition to the … fund.
“About 40 men manned 11 trucks for tours through the five wards and also through the West End. Despite rain, the crews kept to their task until it was finished.”
It wasn’t long before the Todd land was purchased. But additional fundraisers were necessary to grade and equip the area for actual use as a playground.
On Wednesday, our local life and times during May 1982.
Oneonta City Historian Mark Simonson’s column appears twice weekly. On Saturdays, his column focuses on the area before 1950. His Wednesday columns address local history 1950 and later. If you have feedback or ideas about the column, write to him at The Daily Star, or email him at simmark@stny.rr.com. His website is www.oneontahistorian.com. His columns can be found at www.thedailystar.com/opinion/columns/.
Ask Mark...
Have you ever had a question about a history-making event or a prominent person in our area and didn't know where to find the answer? Well, we've got an expert who might be able to help you. Historian Mark Simonson has spent many years chronicling major local happenings, and he's ready and willing to dive into The Daily Star archives for answers, which will appear in this newspaper and online at www.thedailystar.com.
Write to him at "Ask Mark," The Daily Star, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820 or email him at simmark@stny.rr.com with "Daily Star: Ask Mark" as the subject.
