Backtracking: The Early Years: Rough Riders, Sousa were Sidney newsmakers in July 1926

The Rough Riders got their start, the one and only Sousa came to perform, and an impressive new church was dedicated.
These were a part of the life and times in Sidney during July 1926.
Part of the story began a month earlier, as readers of the Sidney Enterprise found out in the June 3 edition, “There is considerable excitement in store for members of Troop C in the near future, as well as for our citizens who will be privileged occasionally, maybe, to be witnesses. Last Sunday, Trooper Mattox left for Idaho to return to the Sidney barracks as nurse to a carload of wild western pintos, to be broken in for use of Troop C.
“Of all western horses the pinto is probably the orneriest and the spotted ones the worstest, and as the carload is selected on account of their spots, Captain D.E. Fox and his troopers are looking forward to some days of real sport. Trooper Mike Palombo has already asked permission to break in the meanest one in the bunch. Poor Mike!”
If that carload wasn’t enough, the Enterprise of July 8 reported, “Lieut. Faber of Troop C arrived in Sidney Monday with seven spotted ponies for the troop which he had been to Virginia to select. They were all young animals and broken.”
The horses from the west had recently arrived in Sidney from Montana, not Idaho as previously reported. It appeared the seven from Virginia were designated for exhibition while the Montana ponies were for general Troop C mounted patrols.
By the end of July it was approaching show time, as the Enterprise of July 29 reported, “The Troop C rough riders held a final dress rehearsal of their stunts last Tuesday evening, preparatory to filling the numerous dates they have for the season.
“The riding was open to the public and a large crowd availed themselves of the opportunity for witnessing the Troopers do their acts, many new features being witnessed,” on the Troop C grounds on West Main Street, where Sidney High School now stands.
The debut was none-too-shabby as, “Today the team will leave for Philadelphia, to give an exhibition at the Sesqui-Centennial International Exposition.” Upcoming shows included Newburgh and Hancock, followed by the State Fair in Syracuse.
A big benefit of having two railroads crossing through the village, the O&W and D&H, was the ease of attracting top-notch talent to stop in places like Sidney. That month, what was considered the best of the best made a stop — the Sousa Band.
“Opportunity seems to be knocking at Sidney’s door,” the Enterprise reported on July 3. At Smalley’s Theatre on Main Street, “Mr. Hutchinson for a long time has endeavored to secure for Sidney the great March King and his band. No doubt the greatest band leader of his day, ‘Sousa and his band’ will honor Sidney, afternoon of July 9th.
“Let us display our flags, honor to whom honor is due, also July 9th is the real day of Declaration of Independence for New York State.”
Publisher D.E. Pudney asked out of respect for all, “may we suggest the stores be closed at 2:30 p.m.”
The Enterprise of July 17 told readers that attendance didn’t measure up to the degree worthy of the occasion. “This was not through lack of appreciation but perhaps rather due to the fact that most business people are reluctant to attend any afternoon entertainment. Had it been an evening entertainment a different story might be told regarding attendance.”
Sidney’s Roman Catholic community took the spotlight on Sunday, July 25, with the dedication of its new church.
As described in the Sidney Record the day before, “Mass will be celebrated Sunday morning at 7 o’clock, by Bishop (Edwin F.) Gibbons. Dedication of the Church of the Sacred Heart takes place at 10:30. Services will open with procession of Altar Boys, visiting Clergy and Bishop Gibbons, starting from the Rectory to the new edifice,” 15 Liberty St., “where Dedication Services will commence. At entrance of the Church, the Bishop will offer prayer and bless with holy water. Procession will then circle the church, blessing the exterior as well as the interior.” A High Mass followed.
On Wednesday: Giving honors to “Hammerin’ Hank” in Cooperstown.
