Backtracking: The Early Years: Rush began for housing veterans on local colleges campuses in May 1946

One thing the G.I. Bill promised World War II veterans was a college education for their service.
The other thing was a home, but for this time, we’ll be looking at the education side.
However, there was a catch in becoming a post-war student in our region. Colleges were established, but finding a place to live to attend them became a challenge. The colleges were scrambling in 1946 to provide living places, as colleges generally had few or no modern dormitories. Off-campus housing in people’s homes wasn’t sufficient to handle the growing demand.
From The Oneonta Star of May 4, 1946, came news, “Veterans’ housing developments of Hartwick College and the Delhi Agricultural and Technical Institute were approved yesterday by the New York State Emergency Housing board. The two projects will cost the state $135,700.”
Then came news in The Star’s May 28 edition, “Governor Thomas E. Dewey announced last night the allocation of $52,000 to the Cobleskill State Institute of Agriculture for the construction of veterans’ housing facilities and classroom projects.”
The funds were applied in several different ways of obtaining new housing, including purchases of existing homes, to importing buildings. The Oneonta State Teachers’ College took neither of these approaches. They stayed with the homes students were staying in, waiting for the planned “new campus” to be built on the hillside above Old Main, once found at the corner of Maple Street and Normal Avenue.
Hartwick College seemed to waste little time in working to secure this much-needed housing, as it was reported on May 9 how the college’s Board of Trustees signed a contract with the “national government for new housing units to be erected on the campus.
“New facilities will include a 60-unit dormitory for men veterans and ten family units for married veterans. The former unit is to consist of four buildings, each 42x130 feet, and the latter will include three buildings of apartments, each apartment comprising a combination living and dining room, two bedrooms, a kitchenette and a bathroom, and will be completely furnished.
“These housing units will be located southwest of the present dormitories on Clinton St. (existing homes) and will be placed on the slope of the hill. The 60-unit dormitories will come from Sampson Naval base, and the family units from a northern Vermont housing project located near a military installation.
“When the housing project is completed, Hartwick will be able to accommodate 300 new students in addition to those dormitories,” Dr. Henry J. Arnold said.
Hartwick’s housing efforts didn’t stop there, however. The Star of May 16 reported, “Parshall hospital, 5 Myrtle Ave., an Oneonta institution for more than a quarter of a century, has been sold by the owner, Charles C. Parshall, to Hartwick College for an undisclosed price.
“Hartwick College will turn the property into a dormitory for men students entering this fall.” Seventy-five of the aforementioned 300 students were set to live there.
“The property is made up of two houses connected by a corridor, the main building standing three stories and holding 12 rooms and the other, called the maternity building, containing five rooms and two floors, with an overall capacity of 19 beds and five bassinets.” The building had been closed as a private hospital in March 1944, when Mary M. Parshall died, who had operated it since 1919.
As the summer approached, more news came on the arrival of the barracks-style buildings, to be readied for fall semester capacity.
While a new era was emerging for becoming more established as college towns, whether it be Delhi, Cobleskill or Oneonta, another era was being left behind as Star readers of May 17 learned, “Oneonta and area this week witnessed the passing of one of its oldest landmarks — Hartwick Seminary — which has been sold by the Hartwick College board of trustees to Max Silberman, Andes, for $2,500.” It was due to be demolished soon.
“The building, located in … Hartwick Seminary, four miles south of Cooperstown on Route 28 passes from the local scene exactly 130 years after it was built by John Christopher Hartwick, who acquired the land from Indians.”
On Wednesday: a new option for a local “getaway” for summer opened in 2001.
