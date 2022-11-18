As the first Thanksgiving for Oneonta after the U.S. involvement in World War II began, there were plenty of events happening during November 1942.
Local attitudes appeared to be more along the lines of “what can I do,” in addition to giving thanks that year.
For example, as The Oneonta Star of Nov. 6 reported, “Students and faculty at Oneonta STC have organized a special war council to coordinate the campus projects working for victory on the home front, toward which the students are making an all out effort.
“At a special meeting held last week, which was opened by Dr. Charles W. Hunt, who urged the students to participate wholeheartedly in as many local and national civilian defense organizations as possible, Robert MacVittle of Middletown, Student league president explained the purposes of the war council.
“Although enrollment in defense activities is voluntary, many of the students have signed up for one or more work units, the largest number joining the knitting, first aid, and war stamp promotion groups. This work will be carried on outside the regular classes and extracurricular activities.”
In that same edition of The Star readers learned, “Moving pictures with sound showing the assembly line production technique which has been developed for the production of deadly warplanes by one of the country’s leading companies and showing the fighting planes in action, armed with several machine guns and a heavy cannon firing through the propeller hub, were enjoyed at the meeting of the Rotary club yesterday noon at Hotel Oneonta.
“They showed many a surprising picture of the progress which is being made and the information brought encouraging confidence in the productive ability of this country as an arsenal of the United Nations.
“A group of selectees leaving this morning was entertained by the club and suitable remarks were addressed to them by Rev. Harold C. Buckingham, who observed that in his opinion there are times when the parable of the Good Samaratin can not apply to all; that there is always a need for those to bind up the wounds, and feed, and clothe those in distress, but at many times there is a need for others to drive the thieves and outlaws from the highways.
“‘This is such a time,’ he observed, ‘and I believe you men may go out in answer to your call strengthened by the confidence that God’s blessing attends you, that you are doing His work.’”
Life at Oneonta City Hall, then found at 242 Main St., had been somewhat unsettled in recent weeks, and some citizens might have been thankful that city government was returning to normal, as The Star reported on Nov. 11.
“Appointment of Russell E. Brigham, 67 Elm, as mayor, and of Prof. Albert P. Mills, 49 Center, as alderman from the third ward, the Common Council at an adjourned meeting last evening at the Municipal building filled vacancies arising from the death of two mayors last month.
“Mr. Brigham, who retired five years ago from the Common Council after representing his ward for several terms and after serving on the important committee of that body, was elected mayor to succeed Dorr S. Hickey, acting mayor for several years, who was named mayor on the death of Daniel Franklin, but who died within a few days after his appointment.”
Finally, a Star editorial seen on Nov. 24 read, “Anyone who three weeks ago had asked for as sharp a turn in the military situation of the United Nations as that period has seen, and as continues to develop even through yesterday which brought tremendous success almost without sacrifice in West Africa together with good news from every other front, would have been considered lacking any realism.
“But each passing day of the last three weeks has given us success beyond our fondest hopes — cause for the greatest Thanksgiving the world has ever known, in spite of the many troubles which still beset us.
“Of one thing we need to remind ourselves, successes now in such measure are bound to be reflected in a speeding of our effort for a total victory and may bring immediate sacrifices which, may be greater even than had been anticipated in plans for a longer war.
“So as we may be called upon for further sacrifices we should be thankful for the tremendous successes of these last three weeks.
“This is a great Thanksgiving time.”
