Backtracking: The Early Years: Sears retail store made an Oneonta debut in late 1940

It was another new choice for shoppers in the downtown Oneonta district in 1940, opening just in time for the holidays.
Not just a new storefront in an existing building, the new Sears store was all new, top to bottom.
As The Oneonta Star reported on Nov. 11, “Climaxing several months of construction activity, the new Sears, Roebuck and Co. retail store, 222 Main, will officially open its doors to the public Thursday morning, Nov. 14, at 9:30 a.m., J.W. MacInnis, manager of Oneonta’s newest retail store, announced Saturday.
“The new three story brick structure in which Sears will be located is the largest building to be erected in Oneonta in the past several years.
“The new Sears store has a 43 foot frontage facing Main and a depth, paralleling Hamilton, of 200 feet. Gross area of the building is 34,000 square feet of which 22,150 will be used for sales in the basement, first and second floors. The third floor will be used for merchandising storage.” Prior to the demolition of the Westcott block in 1968, next door, now a parking lot, a thoroughfare, Hamilton Avenue, ran between the buildings, extending from Main to South Main Street.
“Sears Oneonta … will carry complete stocks of furniture, sporting goods, house furnishings, electrical appliances, stoves, washing machines, refrigerators, automobile supplies and accessories, paints and enamels, poultry and dairy supplies, farm implements, plumbing and heating equipment, wallpaper, radios, and building materials.”
Chances were very good that there were people you knew locally at this new store as, according to Mr. MacInnis, “‘We have found from past experience that employing local people for our stores enables us to offer our customers better service, because the employee knows the likes and desires of local residents far better than any than any outsider possibly could.’”
Our region was far more agricultural in its economy than today, which could explain the store’s carrying agricultural supplies and implements, for example.
Sears was still fairly new to the retail scene. It had been well known for its catalog sales dating back to 1886. MacInnis explained that the first retail store was opened in New York City in 1928. Stores in Utica and Binghamton followed that year. There was expansion in 1940, with Oneonta a part of that plan. MacInnis started with the company in 1934, in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
As the Star explained in lengthy news coverage days before the Oneonta store opening, Sears had a humble beginning in 1886 in North Redwood, Minnesota.
“(Railroad) Station agent in this little town in that year was 20-year-old Richard W. Sears who was long on ideas but short on cash. Therefore, when a local jeweler refused to accept a shipment of watches because he was already overstocked, Sears promptly asked the manufacturer’s permission to dispose of them. The sale of these watches to fellow agents up and down the line marked his inconspicuous entry into the mail order business.” Sears opened his first office in Minneapolis, but moved it to Chicago the next year, where he was joined by a new partner, Alvah C. Roebuck, a watch repairman.
Hopefully everyone set their watches to make the 9 a.m. ribbon cutting ceremony in downtown Oneonta on Thursday, Nov. 14, as The Star reported the next day, “After Mayor Daniel Franklin had cut a silken ribbon running across the main entrance to the new store … after brief ceremonies to signalize the formal opening on Oneonta’s newest store, the three sales floors of the building were inspected by thousands of shoppers.
“J.W. MacInnis … reported that buying had been brisk, exceeding expectations; and said that from the remarks of shoppers he is satisfied with all phases of the opening.
“Assisting for the opening here were managers from five neighboring stores of the company, Binghamton, Utica, Gloversville, Schenectady, and Kingston.
“First customer of the store was Mrs. Peter Maddalone, 19 Columbia (St.).”
Sears remained at this location until its closing at the end of the year in 1978. A smaller local store with a focus on the Sears catalog business soon after opened.
