There was skating in the West End. A bit of a scare. Some laughter. Plans were made for new homes for two local organizations.
These items could describe our local life and times during January 1948.
The winter elements had been less than cooperative for outdoor recreation enthusiasts going into the year. As The Oneonta Star of Jan. 6 reported, the normal go-to place for skating, Neahwa Park pond, or Hodges Pond as we know it today, was closed because of warm weather and soft ice.
However in that same edition a photo showed skaters on a new skating rink in back of the Oneonta Plains School, once found where the West Gate Plaza is today. The rink, basically a sheet of ice, had been developed by the West End Civic Association. It was opened that month for afternoons and evenings, as floodlights had been installed and a sound system was in operation for music to skate by.
Skating was apparently more popular at that time, than now. Later in the month, The Star reported on Jan. 21 that conditions had improved and, “Sponsored by the police and fire departments, a municipal skating carnival will be conducted by the Park and Recreation Commission Sunday at 2 p.m. on the Neahwa Park rink.
“There will be eight competitive events, plus novelty races and feature skating.”
Chances are at social gatherings like these, Oneonta residents talked among themselves about other events going on in the community. One bit of news likely alarmed many, as The Star reported on Jan. 10, “Sixty tons of TNT, ‘enough to blow up New York City,’ passed through the Oneonta area yesterday and was seized in three huge tractor trailers by Troop C State Police between Lake Katrine and Kingston.
“The haul was the second in less than 12 hours … along with 5,200 combat knives, were taken Thursday night on the premises of Charles Lowy, a Zionist leader of Asbury Park, N.J.
“J. Victor Carlton, Monmouth County (N.J.) prosecutor said he was ‘firmly convinced’ that both caches were intended for shipment to Palestine.”
Troopers had received tips about the movement of TNT, which had been stored at the war surplus property in Romulus, in the Finger Lakes area.
Scary as the news was in that edition, Star readers also learned of a new way to get some laughs by listening to a new morning show on radio station WDOS, then owned by The Star.
Radio in Oneonta, unlike today, was local and live. “Outwardly, Sandy Squires and Bill Bennett seem to be normal. Inwardly, meaning in a WDOS studio six mornings weekly, there is ground for suspicion, such as a woman expressed in a fan letter, to wit: ‘Dear sirs: You’re crazy! Cordially yours…’
“Sandy and Bill put on the ‘Alarm Clock Club’ 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. What goes on there is enough to confirm a lot of suspicions.”
Through skits and use of music and sound effects, the duo brought to life a host of fictitious characters, such as the Headless Horseman, Oswald the seal, Sam the tough guy and George the Genius.
As Bill Bennett explained, “Oswald gets no talent fee. He’s paid off in fish.”
“Their characterizations, they claim, have ‘absolutely no resemblance to real characters…and we prove it. They are also breaking records, and we can prove that too.’
“‘Here Sandy,’ says Bill, ‘prove it to the folks.’
“A crash sounds and Sandy says, ‘Bill hand me some more records…the floor isn’t covered yet.’”
WDOS signed on the air in December 1947 and the studios at that time were found on the top floor of the Oneonta Hotel, once a ballroom.
Two area organizations were getting new “homes” that year. Star readers on Jan. 23 learned, “Scouters in the Otschodela Council last night voted to hold the 1948 summer scout camp at the newly purchased site at Crumhorn Lake.” Camp Henderson as it was known, was closed in recent years and put up for sale in 2022.
Lastly, on Jan. 9 with a Cooperstown dateline it was reported, “Directors of Otsego County Farm and Home Bureau and 4-H Club Association last night discussed the proposed lease for a new agricultural headquarters they expect will be available for their use early this year.” We know the building today as Cooperative Extension of Schoharie and Otsego Counties, at 123 Lake St. — currently undergoing renovations.
On Wednesday, new developments at the city’s colleges in February 1968.
Oneonta City Historian Mark Simonson’s column appears twice weekly. On Saturdays, his column focuses on the area before 1950. His Wednesday columns address local history 1950 and later. If you have feedback or ideas about the column, write to him at The Daily Star, or email him at simmark@stny.rr.com. His website is oneontanyhistorian.com. His columns can be found at www.thedailystar.com/opinion/columns/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.