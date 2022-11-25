Wartime on the home front was causing its fair share of problems for Sidney residents during November 1942 — fincluding shortages of workers and even coffee.
Being a vital defense factory town as it was, Sidney was having problems filling jobs at the Scintilla Magneto Division of the Bendix Aviation Corp. plant.
Workers they had were being taken away to the battlefronts overseas. As the Sidney Enterprise reported on Nov. 19, “Four hundred seven former employees of the Scintilla Magneto Division … are serving in the armed forces on a score of battlefronts.
“So far Department 34 has contributed most names to the Scintilla honor roll, having seen 37 of its men go into uniform. Department 23 is a close second, having 34 employees in the army, navy, marines or coast guard.”
Filling these vacancies was a growing problem for the plant, so there had to be a sigh of relief by company recruiters with news in the same edition, “The United States Labor department opened the gates of war plants Saturday to girls of sixteen and seventeen years old.
“Secretary of Labor (Frances) Perkins, under authority of the Walsh-Healey public contracts act, which permits her to exempt employers from the eighteen-year age limit for women of Federal contracts, dropped the age requirement to sixteen to permit more girls to take their places on the production line.”
The Scintilla plant was a 24-hour operation during wartime, so those working overnight probably relied a lot on coffee to keep them going during their rigorous work shifts. However, coffee was being limited.
Also seen in the Enterprise of Nov. 19, “Individual coffee consumers will have to count all above one pound of coffee they have on hand on Nov. 28, as part of their ration, the Office of Price Administration director in charge of rationing, announced Saturday.
“When rationing goes into effect on Nov. 28, each individual will get a pound of coffee every five weeks, which is equal to about one cup a day.
“Deduction of stamps to cover excessive supplies held by individuals will be made when they apply for war ration books — No. 2 about the first of the year, he said.”
As the Enterprise reported on Nov. 26, “Beginning on Saturday retail sales of coffee were discontinued for one week. When they are resumed Nov. 29, consumers will use their war ration books when making purchases, and will detach coupons from the back of each book.
In another report from Dec. 3, readers learned, “Grocers, who had feared a stampede of coffee customers when the sale of that commodity was resumed this week, need not honor more than one ration coupon to a customer at a time. Grocers must treat all customers alike, the OPA warned, and they can not honor only one coupon from one customer and accept coupons from more than one ration book for another.”
It wasn’t all work, all the time around Sidney in late 1942. Leisure time still had its place in life. As the Enterprise of Dec. 10 informed readers, “The local USO Unit is planning to build a skating rink for all the village ice skating enthusiasts, on the new playground, which is part of the school grounds off Willow street.”
A follow-up in the Dec. 17 edition said, “The flashboards around the rink have all been installed and the snow has been piled in banks against these boards, through the cooperation of Mayor Bates and Trustee Sloane of the Village Board, and Mr. Rice and his men, village employees.
“Fire Chief Archer Spencer plans to flood the area starting with Wednesday noon. His cooperation in the project in making a place for the Sidney skating enthusiasts is greatly appreciated by them. All skating in this area will be free.”
