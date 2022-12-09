It could easily be argued that without Scintilla Magneto’s arrival in Sidney in 1925, there would likely be no airport in the village’s history.
It could also be argued that without Thomas Z. Fagan’s presence with Scintilla, the airport wouldn’t have lasted very long, if at all.
With the official name of the Scintilla Division of Bendix Aviation Corp., an airport would seem like a natural must-have for such a large company.
It was no surprise that upon the death of Thomas Z. Fagan in December 1957, honors and memories were in store, and were plentiful.
As The Oneonta Star of Dec. 7 reported, “Mr. Fagan became associated with Scintilla in 1922 when the company was located in New York City. He was a member of the original Scintilla group which located in Sidney in 1925.”
It just so happened at that time, Scintilla was looking for a plant, and it was Winfield Sherwood of Sidney, representing the Sidney Chamber of Commerce, who convinced Scintilla to build its plant here.
The Star continued, “From that beginning, starting with less than 15 employees, the Division has steadily grown throughout the years to its present employee force of more than 4,700 persons.” Those numbers had been much larger during World War II.
“For many years, Mr. Fagan was sales manager of the Division and later was advertising manager. He has been director of sales, service and advertising for the past several years.”
Fagan participated in a bit of aviation history, as Star readers learned. “In 1927 he checked on (Charles) Lindbergh’s plane, ‘The Spirit of St. Louis,’ prior to the take-off on the historic New York to Paris flight.”
From a Star editorial in the same edition, it was written, “It was Tom who camped on doorsteps of the military in Washington, day after day, night after night, to get them to try this ‘new miracle for the airplane.’
“Somehow, Tom’s message got through, and America’s never been sorry.
“Life Magazine and the Saturday Evening Post recognized his qualities and heaped much praise on him in their Scintilla stories. Although he was 67, Bendix Aviation Corp. never had any thought of retiring Tom.”
Fagan must have been impressed with the Sidney Chamber of Commerce, the same organization that lured Scintilla to Sidney, as he joined the Chamber in 1927.
Area leaders had fortunately made it a point to honor Fagan for all he did in the community, two years before his death in 1957.
As the Sidney Record-Enterprise reported in its March 24, 1955 edition, “For several years now the Sidney Chamber of Commerce has observed ‘Scintilla Night,’ but this time a new note was introduced — it was decided that this would be an excellent occasion to honor Thomas Z. Fagan, the senior member of our great industry.
“The occasion was intended as a surprise for Mr. Fagan and consequently there could be no specific advance publicity. Nevertheless the dining hall of Pearl Street School was filled to capacity, and the occasion proved to be an extremely happy one.
“President ‘Cappy’ Wadsworth said that he was privileged to pay respects and express gratitude to one of the founders of Scintilla. Mr. Wadsworth told how Mr. Fagan, in speaking to outside groups, would frequently be asked: ‘Why was Scintilla established in Sidney?’ The answer of Mr. Fagan invariably was ‘good railroad facilities, an ideal labor situation, and a sympathetic Chamber of Commerce.’
“President Wadsworth told how Tom Fagan worked to have an airport established in Sidney, and how he was always enthusiastic for whatever seemed best for our village.
“Myron Kipp, who has known Tom Fagan since the days of his arrival in Sidney … told about the many other community activities of Mr. Fagan apart from Scintilla. He had been active in the establishment of the golf course, prime mover in securing the airport, and worked effectively with the group that sought to get more and better housing as the village expanded.”
The Star reported on Dec. 10, 1957 that approximately 230 attended Mr. Fagan’s funeral services, held in the First Congregational Church, in anticipation of such an overflow attendance.
