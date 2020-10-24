Backtracking: The Early Years: Sidney area was contractor’s paradise in late 1895

You had to be living in a cave if you worked in construction around Sidney and weren’t working in the fall of 1895.
Homes, roads and a huge bridge were some of the many sites of work being done in the Tri-Town area.
NEW HOUSES NOW
BUILDING IN SIDNEY
That was one of the headlines on the front page of the Sidney Record of Oct. 12.
“Building and digging cellars is all the rage just now in Sidney,” readers learned. “Everybody is in the swim. New buildings are poking up everywhere. Just take a drive around town and see for yourself. When we make out our list of new buildings for this year, it will be found that they number at least 75. The most encouraging feature is the fact that we have long passed the era of dugouts and goat shanties. The class of buildings now going up are very desirable residences, high priced and furnished with every modern improvement.”
Home construction wasn’t concentrated in one area of the village, it was all over. It appeared much more was coming.
The Sidney Enterprise of Nov. 30 reported, “It will fairly take away the breath of some of our people, even in this village to learn that ten new, splendidly located streets are to be opened for building lots in the village.” This was an area on the north side of River Street, on about 50 acres of land owned by Richard Winegard and James Miles, in an area “west of the camel back,” or by looking at a map, an area east of what is today’s Keith Clark Park. While many homes were built in this area, there was never the full plan of 10 new streets.
THE NEW O. & W. BRIDGE SET FOR CONSTRUCTION
“Bridges, when old and dilapidated, patched and worn out, like old trotters, must be turned out to grass,” it was reported in the Record of Oct. 5.
“The fate of old age and long, faithful service has at last overtaken the great semi-circular railroad bridge at Sidney Centre. The O. & W. Co. can afford no longer to take any chances, and the preliminaries for a new, modern structure are now underway. A large gang of men are at work on the stone work of the new piers. Burke Bros., of Scranton, Pa., who had charge of Lyon Brook bridge, have taken the contract for the Sidney Centre structure.”
“The length of the old structure is 1,420 feet, and its height above the creek if 110 feet. It was built by the Baltimore Bridge Co. in 1871, and cost $100,000. During the construction of the old bridge, and long after its completion, hundreds of visitors came from great distances to admire the grand structure.”
THE ‘ROAD’ TO FRANKLIN NEVER GOT OFF PAPER
Railroads were still the rage in the late 19th century. Sidney already had two going through it, the O&W and the D&H. Local leaders apparently weren’t satisfied.
As reported in the Record of Oct. 26, “In the race for empire, Sidney bravely leads in the fore. What are you going to do about it? We are a great village — no discount on that.
“Franklin is now clamoring at our gates in dead earnest. Why not admit them? Certainly we shall. Everything sounds funny when new. It will not be a great while before we see two more railroads centering in Sidney — one from Franklin and the other from Morris.” These were electric powered railroads, as proposed.
Money and time to build these railroads were considered, but the Record seemed optimistic about the outcome.
“The road to Morris and the one to Franklin will prove mighty magnets of attraction for trade. Then up will go your buildings and industries.”
It would have been good for contractors, but the railroads never got off the planning boards. A national economic panic in 1896 didn’t help matters.
On Wednesday: A look at an arts and crafts center’s 40th anniversary in Morris.
Oneonta City Historian Mark Simonson’s column appears twice weekly. On Saturdays, his column focuses on the area before 1950. His Wednesday columns address local history 1950 and later. If you have feedback or ideas about the column, write to him at The Daily Star, or email him at simmark@stny.rr.com. His website is www.oneontahistorian.com. His columns can be found at www.thedailystar.com/opinion/columns/.
Ask Mark...
Have you ever had a question about a history-making event or a prominent person in our area and didn't know where to find the answer? Well, we've got an expert who might be able to help you. Historian Mark Simonson has spent many years chronicling major local happenings, and he's ready and willing to dive into The Daily Star archives for answers, which will appear in this newspaper and online at www.thedailystar.com.
Write to him at "Ask Mark," The Daily Star, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820 or email him at simmark@stny.rr.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.