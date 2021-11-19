Backtracking: The Early Years: Sidney began dealing with pre-war defense contracts, housing in late 1941

The Sidney Central School District modernized a school, and housing was on the increase for new defense contract workers at Scintilla, many moving to the area for the jobs.
These were part of the local life and times around Sidney in the late fall of 1941.
CONTRACTS GIVEN FOR GRADE SCHOOL
As the Sidney Enterprise of Oct. 23 informed its readers, “Voters of Sidney Central School district Friday approved a $15,000 extension of the bond issue for the Masonville grade school, with 61 favoring the increase and six opposed, and immediately after the vote had approved the issue the school board awarded construction of the school building.
“The original bond issue was for $67,500. However, bids submitted by contractors exceeded that sum, and the board was forced to ask for the additional bond issue, raising the issue to $82,500.
“The new school building will be of red brick trimmed with white. It will be one story high.
"Four white pillars will mark the front of the building, which will have two class rooms, a kindergarten room and an auditorium with a capacity of 300 persons. A raised stage will be at one end, and the plan is to use it for recreation and community activities.”
The Enterprise of Nov. 6 reported that work had started with ground being cleared and excavation for the foundation would begin soon.
The new school was needed to accommodate new people moving to the area because of defense contracting work at the Scintilla Magneto plant, which is today’s Amphenol Aerospace plant on Delaware Avenue, close to the village business district.
FAMILIES MOVED INTO FEDERAL PROJECTS
Housing was scarce but steps were being taken to relieve the demand, as the Enterprise reported on Oct. 30, “John Lombardi, manager of the defense housing project at Sherwood Heights, announced that thirty families will move into homes on the federal project by November 1, and that eighty Scintilla workers have signed leases for homes. Applicants for the homes in this project are called to sign leases according to the priority of their need at the Scintilla.
“There are accommodations for 200 families at the Sherwood Heights addition to the village, and it is expected that before the end of the year at least 90 per cent of them will be occupied.” The village annexed the area from the town of Sidney.
The new families were given a community welcome on Nov. 29, and as the Enterprise reported on Dec. 4, “There was a good attendance at the ceremonies of dedication at Sherwood Heights Saturday afternoon, which followed the parade of the Fire Department with their trucks, school children, Red Cross members, Girl and Boy Scouts, led by the Sidney High School Band, with the latter playing selections during the ceremonies. Four majorettes also put on a drill in front of the speakers’ stand.”
TEN NEW SEARS HOMES PLANNED
“It was finally decided this week that the Sears addition to the village of Sidney would soon have ten more of the Sears’ home constructed, with work to begin at the earliest possible moment,” Enterprise readers found out on Nov. 6.
“The first homes built on the Sears’ site were constructed only on contract that is, only when purchasers looked at the plans, selected the one pleasing to him, and then signed a contract to purchase when the home was completed, through the Government Agency. At that time about a score of the homes were contracted for and built,” on the southeastern edge of the village.
“Since then the village has taken water to that section of the village and made other improvements which make the site even more attractive to the Sears Company, and also prospective home owners.
“Those ten houses are just a beginning of home construction on that project, for the Sears company announce that after the ten houses now under consideration are built, that company will probably cover every building site on the section with new homes.”
The Sears housing soon ended, only because nationally, many buyers during the great Depression had defaulted on their mortgages. These Sidney homes were some of the last built across the nation.
Once the Second World War started with the United States' entry, the demand for housing in Sidney continued growing, as did the number of jobs increase at Scintilla.
On Wednesday: Our local life and times during November 1981.
