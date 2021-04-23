Backtracking: The Early Years: Sidney businessman put golf course over the top in 1926

It never grows old. Passing by the Sidney golf course along Interstate 88 after a long winter, it’s always good to see golfers back at play.
It was 95 years ago this month when the Sidney Golf and Country Club came into existence.
While it would be more than a year until anyone would play the course, the Sidney Record of April 2, 1926, reported, “During the past week a special meeting of the directors of the Sidney Golf and Country Club met for the purpose of organizing the Club. A State charter has been applied for and will no doubt be received within a few days. The by-laws are being drawn and will soon be ready for the printer.
“The membership will not be limited to any special class or location; everyone is invited and urged to apply for membership.
“Applications for memberships were delivered by the printer Wednesday, March 31st and within an hour 24 had been applied for and sold, we understand the membership is to be limited, this will necessitate applying early.
“The grounds contain a very fine Club House, croquet grounds, tennis courts and in fact as many outdoor sports as the public demands.” However, the golf course itself was something for the future.
“Today, golf playing is considered on a par with our National pastime, base ball. Sidney feels that it needs and should have this health giving pleasure. The entire project is to be maintained at absolute cost without profit to anyone.”
Memberships came in, but apparently tapered off as the summer came along, as published progress grew quiet. That changed, however, as summer was on the decline.
Enterprise readers of Aug. 19 learned, “Renewed interest was taken in the Sidney Country Club and Golf Course this week by the announcement that Mr. Lawrence R. Wilder, president of the American Brown-Bowers company, of which the local Scintilla Magneto plant is a branch, had notified the directors that substantial aid would be forthcoming from him to assist them in carrying out their desires in financing the plan and in building an ideal golf course.
“At a meeting of the directors, the announcement of this generous act was made known and naturally put additional life into the management, and as success now seems certain, they are hustling for membership in order to gain funds sufficient to put the project through to a finish.” The amount Wilder promised wasn’t published.
“The property has been purchased by the directors for the club, is increasing in value and several offers in excess of the amount paid, have already been made on the place, but it is not for sale, unless the club project should fall through with no possible chance of its being revived.
“But with the substantial aid announced from Mr. Wilder, it seems now as the matter would go through and by next season, Sidney will have an up-to-date country club with all the accessories that the name implies.”
Little time was wasted, as the Enterprise reported on Aug. 26 that Charles P. DeWitt was appointed chairman of the golf course construction committee, and work on laying out the course would start immediately.
The Enterprise kept readers updated on progress in the fall months. A public inspection held on Oct. 17 had a large attendance, and as told on Oct. 21, “The whole nine fairways have been plowed and are being harrowed to get them leveled before they are heavily rolled and seeded.”
Winter came and left, and while it had been hoped to open the course by July, there were a few setbacks. By the end of June 1927 it was reported that six of nine holes would open, with the remaining three soon to follow. Jack Matis had been hired as the course golf pro, who came to Sidney from Little Falls.
As the Enterprise reported on Aug. 11, the six holes were ready for play, “and are in first class condition. The course is pronounced by experts to be a beauty spot, and in time will be recognized as second to none in the Southern Tier.”
For non-golfers, club activities were picking up on the grounds, such as card games and picnics.
On Wednesday: The start of a local politician’s run in the state Senate.
