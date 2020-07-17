Backtracking: The Early Years: Sidney not typical Great Depression community in 1935

Work or lose your relief.
It was a tiny article on the front page of The Sidney Enterprise on July 25, 1935, deep in the midst of the Great Depression. The article was not Sidney-based, but still relevant, as it read, “The relief administration Tuesday pursued its plan to strike from the relief rolls all persons who turn thumbs down on jobs.”
On that same front page, one could easily see there were a lot of jobs available or soon to come to Sidney, and the same had been seen all month.
Enterprise readers of June 27 had found out that Scintilla Magneto Co., today’s Amphenol Aerospace, unveiled plans to add another large addition to a company already employing about 600 local men and women.
“Vice President Herman Hanni and Production Manager A. Egli announced the plan of the company … to manufacture other lines than the Scintilla magneto, but announced that the housing situation in Sidney was inadequate to care for the present employes (sic) of the plant, and when the proposed addition should be built, there would be a still greater shortage of desirable homes.”
The contract for the Scintilla addition was announced in the Aug. 8 edition of the Enterprise, let to Frank Lewis & Son, Bainbridge contractors. They hoped to “hand it over” to the owners by the middle of October.
About that housing shortage, action was taken quickly, as it was reported in the July 4 edition how at a meeting of the stockholders in the new Greater Sidney Building Corporation, directors were chosen and an application for incorporation made.
“It is estimated that an aggregate of about $100,000 may be expended in the construction of dwellings, as they may be needed.”
The incorporation was approved, and by July 25 it was reported that they were being capitalized with $50,000 common stock to start, and would maintain an office in the Smalley Theatre building on Main Street. Stock sales, in $500 subscriptions, were being sold starting around Aug. 8.
He may not have been a Scintilla employee, but it was reported on July 25 that Harry R. Lewis, an electrician, was the announced first resident to build during this time, a house costing $3,000 or more on Division Street.
If it wasn’t housing or Scintilla jobs, it was announced on July 18 that a new bridge over the Susquehanna River was to be built, connecting to Main Street, as the old Bridge Street bridge had recently been condemned.
Timing of this proposed bridge had come after torrential rains had hit the region a week earlier, causing about $15 million in damages. The flooding called for revisions in plans, for the bridge to be 330 feet in length, rather than the previous 238 feet.
“The bridge will have a thirty-foot road bed, with five foot sidewalks on each side. In fact, it will be practically a duplicate of the bridge erected by the State over the Susquehanna river at Oneonta last year. There will be eight ornamental lights, spaced at advantageous points along the bridge.” Construction was set to begin that year.
The new bridge became part of an effort to improve Main Street in general.
The Enterprise reported on July 25, “Local Superintendent Daniel Wood announces that work on placing the electric and telephone wires underground along Main Street will begin about August 1. The first work of the New York State Gas & Electric company will be to place their poles and wires for the business places on the street, in the rear of that street, so that everything will be prepared for the change when the time comes.
“As to the work on Main street lighting, that part of the project will be started, and finished, as soon as the village begins work on the street widening project. The cables for street lighting will be placed in a conduit about a foot underground.”
As one could tell, Sidney was not a typical Great Depression village in 1935.
On Wednesday: Our local life and times in July 1950.
Oneonta City Historian Mark Simonson's column appears twice weekly. On Saturdays, his column focuses on the area before 1950. His Tuesday columns address local history 1950 and later.
Ask Mark...
Have you ever had a question about a history-making event or a prominent person in our area and didn't know where to find the answer? Well, we've got an expert who might be able to help you. Historian Mark Simonson has spent many years chronicling major local happenings, and he's ready and willing to dive into The Daily Star archives for answers, which will appear in this newspaper and online at www.thedailystar.com.
Write to him at "Ask Mark," The Daily Star, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820 or email him at simmark@stny.rr.com.
