Backtracking: The Early Years: Sidney’s Sherwood Heights housing project was launched in March 1941

Scintilla Magneto in Sidney was looking to hire. Desperately looking, in March 1941.
How desperate was the need? A casual observer walking by Sidney High School at night noticed the lights still on, at what is today’s Sidney Civic Center on Liberty Street.
Readers of the Sidney Enterprise of March 20 found out, “Beginning this week, Sidney High school’s shop rooms will be occupied 24 hours a day as a result of the demand for additional workers in defence (sic) industries located in this vicinity. Under the national defence program, four shifts of students will take courses in preparation for jobs in factories.
“Students for these courses come from unemployed men registered with the local and nearby offices of the State Employment Service. In order to enter the school, registrants also must be interviewed by Mr. Van Name, personnel manager of the Scintilla Magneto Company.
“It is planned that each student will have approximately 100 hours of work in shop fundamentals at the completion of the course. Although present plans call for training about 400 men, the exact number will depend on future demands for labor.”
While there was a war going on overseas, the U.S. was supplying Allied countries with a variety of items, and companies such as Scintilla were getting contracts from the government and elsewhere. Numbers of employees hired at these defense plants were swelling by the weeks.
The problem was, for non-residents wanting to work in Sidney, there were next to no places to live, requiring commutes from their distant hometowns. Both Scintilla and the village of Sidney wanted to change that.
As the Enterprise had reported on March 6, “William A. Miller, site agent for the Federal Works Agency Building Administration has been spending the past week in this village in connection with a government approved defense housing program for the families of industrial workers in the Scintilla Magneto plant.
“The government plan calls for immediate construction of 200 dwelling units with approximate rents of $20 to $30 per month. Also 50 private dwelling units will be built at intervals during the current year, or as fast as the sale market develops. Approximate rents, $30 to $35 per month.”
Miller asked for proposals for the sale of a tract of land, while some offers had already been made.
In addition to this housing project, another idea that never came to fruition called for establishing a trailer camp for the defense workers.
Establishing the housing tract came quickly, as the Enterprise reported on April 24, “Condemnation proceedings have been started in Federal Court against the 55-acre plot of land in this village needed by the Government for the $654,000 defense housing project. A hearing has been scheduled May 12…and notices have been served on the owners, Dora M. and Martin J. Parsons and Evelyn and James Duffy by Deputy U.S. Marshall Gerald P. O’Connor.
“Value of the Duffy property was placed on the preliminary appraisal at $2,500 and the Parsons property at $5,300, which is said to be satisfactory to both parties.”
The hearing went without a hitch, and, as the Enterprise reported on May 8, “Development of the Federal Housing project in the Brooklyn section of the village was started the first of the week, as workmen mapped out the main entrance to the tract from East Main street and set up headquarters.
“It is announced that about 300 carpenters and 100 laborers will be at work to complete the project in the 125 days stipulated in the contract for completion of the project.”
More laborers were added, as reported on May 29, to meet the Sept. 1 deadline.
As Enterprise readers of June 12 found out, this housing project had a namesake.
“The name ‘Sherwood Heights’ has been given to the federal housing project which will furnish homes for the Scintilla Magneto workers on defense work.
“Winfield T. Sherwood was the instrument used in bringing the Scintilla Magnet Co. to Sidney.” It was 1925 when Sherwood convinced the company to purchase what was the former Hatfield Automobile factory.
Sherwood Heights became only a small assist in helping fill Sidney’s housing needs, as the numbers of defense workers continued to surge in the next few years.
