Backtracking: The Early Years: Skeletal remains stirred up South New Berlin in August 1921

Unearthing a skeleton on your property can be a startling experience.
Not immediately knowing who that skeleton is could certainly be grounds for becoming the talk of the town — followed by some investigation, rumors and stories.
This paints the scenario of the goings-on in South New Berlin during August 1921, with a changing story and a few surprises.
As the Norwich Sun reported on Aug. 17, “Chenango county’s greatest mystery which, for over thirty years has remained unsolved, shrouded in a veil of contradictory circumstances, curious superstitions and mad theories, may be upon the eve of its unfolding. Unearthed during an excavation on a farm near South New Berlin the other day was a human skeleton, believed by authorities to be that of Palmer Rich, wealthy farmer, who disappeared after a visit in Norwich in October 1888.” Rich was from South New Berlin.
“The farm where the ghastly discovery was made is now owned and operated by Berge Anderson, who is making extensive repairs on the farm house. The old woodshed was torn down, with the intention of digging a cellar and building an addition where the shed had stood. When the excavation was begun under the new portion of the old shed it had progressed but a few feet when the bones were discovered.
“A search for metal buttons, jewelry or anything that might prove of value in establishing the identity of the person whose body was thus hidden away, has proved unavailing. From the absence of buckles or buttons, the theory has been advanced that the body was stripped before burial. It is certain that it was placed in the ground without the protection of even so much as a blanket.
“The Anderson farm is known to all old residents of New Berlin and South New Berlin as the Phelps farm. For 75 years, it is conservatively estimated, it was the property of the Phelps family, until sold to the present occupant 20 years ago. In 1888 the place was occupied by the family of LaVerne Phelps. So far as can be determined, there were no relationships between the Phelps family or any member of it and Palmer Rich.”
It had also been noted that the Rich homestead was found three miles away from the burial site, in the settlement of Amblerville. It was ruled out that the remains were those of Palmer Rich — the whereabouts of whom still remain a mystery today. Many believed Rich was buried at the bottom of Mead’s Pond in Norwich.
The memories of those around New Berlin shed light on another theory, and it was apparently adopted as the truth, because nothing more about the skeletal remains was published following the Sun’s edition of Aug. 22, and through Dec. 31 of that year.
The story told of the first men to stake land in Chenango County. According to the Sun, “Research through the files and deeds of the county clerk’s office, dating back to 1790, have thus failed to reveal any data that can be taken as positive fact, but the stories furnish as basis upon which the investigation of the finding of the skeleton is progressing.
“In the very early days of the nineteenth century there came to South New Berlin to Frenchmen, one of whom called himself ‘Ebbal,’ claimed to be a transposition of his real name Labbe. Both admitted having been officers in the Napoleonic army, and neighbors suspected them of having deserted. Rumor claimed that the second Frenchman had been a paymaster in the French army and that a heavy cask which they brought with them, and which weighed all of 200 pounds, contained gold stolen from France.” The second man’s name was never known, only as “the Frenchman who came with Ebbal.”
The men built a shack and worked the land. They kept away from their neighbors. The Phelps family later purchased land from the claim of Ebbal and partner.
Before that, “Then came a time when the second Frenchman was missed. How long he had been gone before people began to speak of his absence and make queries concerning it, no one ever knew.” Neighbors became suspicious of Ebbal, who explained his partner’s absence was of his return to France. The neighbors believed Ebbal had done away with him, so he could have the land and gold to himself. No one ever heard again from the partner.
Ebbal died at age 70. He wasn’t buried in South New Berlin. Rumors claimed that a French consul from New York came to take the body for burial in either the city or Ebbal’s native land.
The conclusion of that time was the skeleton had been Ebbal’s partner. What happened to the skeletal remains was not immediately published.
