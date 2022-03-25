Backtracking: The Early Years: 'Spectacular' liquor raid was made in Norwich in March 1922

They didn’t call them the “roaring '20s” for no reason.
It was a time when bootleggers of booze and quiet “speakeasies” were busy keeping up with customer demand in a period of Prohibition. Just as busy were the federal, state and local law enforcers, doing their jobs.
Major raids were later to become fodder for movies and novels, but these busts were taking place in big cities such as Chicago or New York.
In the closing days of March 1922 however, the smaller, remote city of Norwich had its own episodes of law versus criminal activity common of the times.
“Spectacular Raid of Norwich Yields Rich Haul from Bootleggers and Speakeasies” was the blazing headline on the front page of the Norwich Sun of March 29.
The sub-headline read, “District Attorney Truesdell Engineers a Surprise Raid that Startles the Natives.”
It was a major bust for an area of its size, as the Sun continued “Nearly 1,000 bottles of booze are taken from the Aldcorn Place while other joints yield great quantities of liquor — Lackawanna Avenue once again shows up its old time form as five places are raided.”
District Attorney Ward N. Truesdell ordered the raids on a Tuesday night, executed by state troopers, Chenango County deputies and Norwich police at the exact same time, “giving no opportunity for one party to inform another of an expected visit. The visit of the officers was greeted with amazement at each place, for the raid had been timed and planned, and was conducted without a hitch.
“It was soon after 9 o’clock that the raiding party struck its first blow and it was well toward 8 o’clock Wednesday morning before the last case of home brew had been loaded on a truck and carted to the jail. The amount taken in the raids corresponds favorably to the supply of a well stocked brewery in the old days before Volstead.”
Needless to say the jails in the area were crowded that night.
The Sun then reported on March 30, “Pictures of the five truckloads of ‘wet’ goods … were taken Wednesday by Chipman the photo man. Samples of the various beverages seized … have been taken and sent to the laboratories of Norwich Pharmacal Company, where they will be analyzed by chemists. The samples will be used before the grand jury as evidence for the indictments which District Attorney Truesdell will seek to obtain against the offenders.”
Reactions from some local residents were plentiful. As reported on March 31, “The Calvary Baptist church has adopted resolutions praising the work of District Attorney Truesdell in the recent wholesale raid in this city.
“The Calvary Baptist church with a membership of more than 400 desires to put itself on record as absolutely and unilaterally opposed to all forms of lawlessness and anarchy.”
Sun readers learned on April 6, “Fifty-eight indictments found by the recent grand jury were handed up to Justice (Abraham L.) Kellogg in supreme court Wednesday afternoon,” making the Chenango County Courthouse a very busy place. In weeks to come, violators of the Dry Law were fined $2,050. Fines ranged between $250 and $500 at the highest, depending on quantities seized. Many were lower.
The March 29 raid wasn’t the last hit by law enforcers As it turned out, the “booze” business moved to meet demands only a few miles south, as Sun readers of April 14 found out.
“Raiding parties under the direction of District Attorney Ward N. Truesdell visited the sister village of Oxford Thursday night and unearthed quantities of evidence, tending to show flagrant violation of the Volstead law.
“The first place visited was at the home of C. Amos Bowers at South Oxford, near Robinson’s Mills. Here, considerable evidence was secured. The officers then paid a call at the place of Floyd Franklin of Oxford village where a pint bottle of whiskey partly filled was obtained.”
It was all in a day’s work at the time on either side of the law, with many more yet to come.
On Wednesday: A local college foundation marks its 40th year.
