Backtracking: The Early Years: Still plenty to do outdoors locally in September 1920

Sure, the days were getting shorter and the temperatures getting a little cooler at night, but there was still plenty to do outdoors in Oneonta during the month of September 1920.
CITY TO HAVE PUBLIC MARKET
For decades now, Oneonta has had its farmers’ markets on Saturdays in the downtown business district.
The same concept was undertaken 100 years ago, as The Oneonta Star reported on Sept. 8, “Residents of Oneonta, who for the past ten years or more have been considering at intervals the desirability of establishing a public market in the city, are to have the opportunity to try the proposition out.
“At the meeting of the Common Council held last evening, Mr. Clark, as chairman of the special committee, reported that J.A. Dewar had offered to lease his lot on the east side of Broad street, adjoining the Dauley & Wright property for the ensuing two months for use as a site for such market.” This area is now the Clarion Hotel and its parking lot on the Market Street side.
Little time was wasted, as Star readers on Sept. 16 learned, the new public market would open on Saturday, Sept. 18. It appeared to be successful as told in The Star of Sept. 20.
“Oneonta’s first venture with a Public Market on Saturday demonstrated that the project will find a good opening here and that properly directed and not held more than twice or three times a week during the season, will be successful.”
The success continued but weather used its heavy hand, as The Star reported on Oct. 4 that the last two market days had been interfered with by wet grounds. The site was moved to Market Street on the northerly side, at the corner of Main. A portion of the Clinton Plaza presently occupies the site. Producers and consumers were reportedly pleased with the new site.
DANCING ON SATURDAY NIGHT
“One of the pleasantest of the out-door public entertainment in Oneonta the present season was the community hop, which was held Saturday evening on Grand Street, at the corner of Main,” The Star reported Sept. 20. “From 8 o’clock until rain at about 9:30 compelled adjournment, the street for half a block was filled with dancers and the sidewalks on either side with spectators. Excellent music was furnished by the Company G band.
“The occasion was one of great enjoyment to all present. The music was first class, the attendance large and orderly and the event altogether one with which spectators and participants alike were delighted. Already many have expressed a desire to have a second community dance before the season closes. The committee of arrangements from the board of aldermen desires to express its thanks to Father Noonan for his kindness and courtesy in providing space and seats for the band upon the lawn of St. Mary’s church.” The church was then found on the eastern corner of Main and Grand streets.
OUTDOOR CROWDS SWELLED WITH THE FAIR
The area we know today as Belmont Circle and Hudson Street was always the place to be in late September.
As reported in The Star’s Sept. 21 edition, “The forty eighth annual exhibition of the Central New York fair of Oneonta opened yesterday morning and will continue through Friday. The opening day is in reality one of preparation for the four days to follow, with the fair in full swing this morning in each and every department. The preparations have been ample to every essential detail. The management expert in roof garden attractions has been skirmishing over the Keith and other circuits for the latest and most sensational acts known to out-door vaudeville and they have been booked and are on the grounds ready for their initial appearance today.
“The attractive purses, the largest in this section of the state, has filled the stables with fast horses ready for the word ‘Go’ early this afternoon.” There was a large grandstand on what is today’s North Belmont Circle, with the racetrack circling the north and south ends of the fairgrounds.
