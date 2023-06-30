By Mark Simonson
An old song from the late 1960s by the band Chicago, “Beginnings,” could serve as a theme for what was going on in our area in July and August of 1948.
As readers of The Oneonta Star of July 8 found out, “Members of the Laurens American Legion Post will soon begin a campaign to raise funds for purchasing the former Keyes home located on Main Street.
“The post was organized on July 11, 1947, at Laurens Central School when a group of local veterans met with…Otsego County Veterans coordinators.
“The post first met at the school and later at the Laurens Fish and Game Club building. Recently, meetings have been held at the Keyes home, now owned by Samuel Gray.
“Funds will also be used to improve the property and make necessary decorations. Donations of used furniture will be accepted.”
Meanwhile in Oneonta The Star of July 9 reported, “Work will start today on the national BRT war memorial in Neahwa Park, all preliminaries having been settled and the way cleared for action.” This was for members of the Brotherhood of Railroad Trainmen who lost their lives in both world wars.
“The site is about 200 feet south of the BRT caboose shrine and east of the end of the esplanade leading from the Neahwa Place entrance. A circle of ground about 50 feet in diameter was needed for the monument.”
The new BRT shrine would be ready in time for a dedication ceremony here in September.
During 2023 we’ve been hearing news about motorists speeding along streets in sections of Oneonta. It appears the same was true of the motorists of 1948, as Star readers learned on July 24, “Common Council last night prepared to crack down on traffic violators at the intersection of Maple and Center streets, the scene of more than a score of major and minor accidents in the past two years.
“Acting on the recommendations of Alderman Perry L. Morehouse, the council passed a resolution requesting the Public Safety Board to find the proper type of traffic light and have it installed at the intersection.”
This has traditionally been a busy intersection, as in 1948 Old Main of the Oneonta State Teachers College still stood at the top of Maple Street.
Many can still remember an Oneonta family doctor, this writer included, who actually made house calls. As The Star of July 24 reported, “Dr. Douglas Rowley, 61 Walnut, will open an office at 50 Dietz St. here Thursday for the general practice of medicine. Dr. Rowley graduated from Hartwick College in 1941 and from Syracuse University College of Medicine in 1944.” He had internships and other work in Syracuse and in Wyoming County before coming back to Oneonta to start the practice.
More than likely the first time ever occurrence for a Walton resident, The Star of July 23 reported, “Miss Margaret Ellen White, daughter of the late Edward S. White, editor of the Walton Reporter, was received by Pope Pius at the Vatican a few days ago.”
Margaret White described how she and others were ushered through two rooms before arriving in a third, when they met the Pope.
“‘He gave each of us his own personal religious medal with his face on it and gave a very special blessing. We all bowed again for that and were shown out of another door.’”
Finally, with a dateline of Cooperstown, The Star of Aug. 6 reported, “Louis Richnak of Cherry Valley carried off the special grand champion livestock showman award yesterday at the Farmers’ Museum Junior Show open to all 4-H Club and FFA members of the county.
“Nearly 500 young farm people and their parents and friends turned out to watch or participate in the first Junior Show sponsored by the museum, and most of the crowd remained in spite of the downpour of rain which failed to dampen the spirits of the exhibitors at the afternoon event. The sponsors of the competition plan to make the event an annual affair.”
