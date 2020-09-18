Backtracking: The Early Years: The Tri-Town area began post-war planning in 1945

With the Second World War behind us, plans were being made for the future in southern Delaware County and the Sidney area during September 1945.
TRANSPORTATION IMPROVEMENTS PLANNED
“The state plans widening Route 17 between Hancock and Binghamton to four lanes,” it was reported in The Sidney Enterprise of Sept. 6. The U.S. interstate highway system was still a few years in the future, but this project was the first step into what we know as today’s Interstate 86.
Closer to Sidney, a new state Route 8 bypass was under consideration. The Enterprise of Aug. 9 reported, “The regular monthly meeting of the directors of the Chamber of Commerce was held in the Hotel DeCumber, Monday noon.
“The main topic of discussion was the question of the location of Route 8 through the village.”
Two choices existed. “If it follows the present course it would entail the widening of West Main street, one of the attractive residential sections of Sidney. Over 50 trees would have to be removed …and also a retaining wall built in front of many of the homes.
“In view of these facts it was unanimously voted for the Chamber of Commerce to go on record in favor of the alternate route being considered by the District Engineer’s office. This route would pass west of the business district. It would extend south from where Route 8 and Route 7 join and pass across the river flats, be elevated across the RR’s, pass west of the Scintilla (Amphenol) and extend straight up Masonville hill.” The roadway was widened when Interstate 88 was built in the 1970s.
INDUSTRIES CHANGING, NEEDING MORE POWER
“With construction of the New York State Electric & Gas Corporation’s new 41,000 horsepower generating plant entering its final stages, dedication ceremonies today were set tentatively for Dec. 1,” The Enterprise reported on Sept. 6. We once knew it as the Jennison Station on state Route 7, which closed in 2000.
“The plant at Bainbridge is a part of the company’s $10,000,000 construction program started in 1941.”
One local power consumer would soon be looking to increase usage, as the Scintilla Magneto Division of Bendix Aviation Corp. was reported to be quickly getting into new commercial contract work.
According to The Enterprise of Sept. 13, “Although government contract terminations are incomplete, Scintilla … has already begun production on commercial contracts, according to Herman Hanni, General Manager of the Sidney plant.
“The bulk of present production is confined to aircraft and commercial types of magnetos, and diesel fuel injection equipment. September production of fuel injection equipment will be on a basis equal to the average monthly production during recent months.
“Beginning in October, a small magneto for use on outboard motors will go into production. As previously announced, this magneto is designed as a commercial item and represents a small portion of the company’s post-war production schedule.”
About 1,100 employees were working at that time, down from about 8,900 at the time the war ended.
IT WAS A LONG TRAIN RUNNING
Enterprise readers of Sept. 6 learned, “The longest train in the history of the New York, Ontario and Western Railroad — more than a mile and a fourth in length — moved out of the yard at Childs, Pa. Saturday afternoon and completed a successful run to Maybrook.
“The train, with two double Diesel units in the lead and a double Diesel as pusher, comprised 116 loaded freight cars. Tonnage exceeded 6,500 tons, according to railroad officials.
“As the Childs train left, another huge line of cars, 101 in number, left Maybrook for Carbondale. Officials, in disclosing the freight movement, said that both runs were made in excellent time and without incident.”
Diesel engines were new following the war, slowly replacing steam locomotives. This shipment news was a highlight for the O&W, because in only a few years the company faced financial difficulties, ending operations in 1957.
On Wednesday: We’ll stay in Sidney for a doubly large historic celebration in 1975.
