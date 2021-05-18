Backtracking: The Early Years: The work of many was highlighted locally in May 1976

Everybody has a job to do at some point in life.
During May 1976 our area recognized a job well done by some, both past and present, or jobs still to come.
MANY THANKS WERE GIVEN TO TWO LOCAL RESIDENTS
While the news was sad for some, The Daily Star of May 29 reported, “Jessie Smith Dewar, prominent Oneonta philanthropist, died Friday afternoon at her 49 Ford Avenue home. Mrs. Dewar was 96.
“A lifelong resident of Oneonta, Mrs. Dewar was a benefactor for many educational, religious, medical, civic and charitable organizations.
“She was well-respected in every segment of the community. Modest and unassuming, she shied away from publicity and exhibited her generosity privately.
“Mrs. Dewar was born in Dec. 20, 1879 in Oneonta, the daughter of Charles and Charlotte (Bissell) Smith.
“On May 12, 1907 she was married to James Augustus Dewar, a former Oneonta postmaster, and also an automobile dealer. He died on October 19, 1947.
“Mr. Dewar was the founder of the James A. and Jessie Smith Dewar Foundation.” The couple had invested early in the stock of the Bundy Time Recorder, a company which later became International Business Machines.
While the Dewars were friends to local education, many a teacher could remember the work of Dr. John Delaney, as the Star reported on May 10, “…for 34 years a member of the faculty at Oneonta State, has been presented with the Meritorious alumni award by the Alumni Association at the college.
“Presenting the award at ceremonies this weekend was Anne Rossi House, the newly elected president of the association, which represents SUCO’s 17,000 living alumni.
“Delaney is chairman of the education department at the college, a position he has held at the college since 1967. He is retiring at the end of the school year.
“Prior to being elevated to the chairmanship, Delaney was an instructor of geography, supervisor of student teaching, professor of education, director of placement, and acting director of education.”
“‘I came with the thought that I’d be here for only a semester. I came at midyear. Somehow I’m still here after 34½ years,’ said Dr. Delaney. ‘I think I’ll stay now.’
OTHERS HAD BIG TASKS AHEAD
“Over the summer, while students are on vacation,” The Star reported on May 18, “the maintenance staff in the Oneonta school district will be literally moving the inside of the junior high school.
“The building on Academy Street, which dates back to the early 1900s, will be abandoned and the new building attached to the present senior high, will be opened.
“District officials are confident that the building will be ready in time for classes in September.”
“In fact, John Lynch, superintendent of building and grounds for the district, said in a real emergency, classes could be held in the building right now.
“Moving the library might prove to be one of the more difficult tasks, Lynch thinks. The library in the junior high will be closed before the end of the school year so packing can begin.
“All the moving will be done by the district’s staff. The junior and senior high maintenance staffs will be used and on occasion, personnel will be borrowed from other schools.”
Several area organizations had planning and organization to do after being notified of a big event coming to our area for the first time.
As Star readers of May 13 found out, “It may not be Munich, Montreal or Lake Placid, but to the more than 500 youngsters and young adults who are going to participate in the Special Olympics for the handicapped, it may as well be.
“With as much anticipation and excitement as the international Olympic games, opening ceremonies for the Special Olympics will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Oneonta State Physical Education Mall.”
While the first Special Olympics were held in 1970, this series of local contests included participants from Chenango, Delaware and Otsego counties. Several area organizations and sponsors made the games possible locally.
This weekend: Finding places to live for incoming local college students in 1946.
Oneonta City Historian Mark Simonson’s column appears twice weekly. On Saturdays, his column focuses on the area before 1950. His Wednesday columns address local history 1950 and later. If you have feedback or ideas about the column, write to him at The Daily Star, or email him at simmark@stny.rr.com. His website is www.oneontahistorian.com. His columns can be found at www.thedailystar.com/opinion/columns/.
