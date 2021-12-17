Backtracking: The Early Years: There weren’t only bells ‘jingling’ at Christmas in Sidney in 1926

Prosperity appeared to be the underlying theme of Christmas around Sidney during 1926.
A headline read on the front page of the Sidney Record of Dec. 18, “Then the Xmas Ship Anchored in Sidney.”
You were in luck if you were employed by the Kayser Company, a silk mill in the village, as the story began, “Like money from home, applies to the case of the employes (sic) of the Sidney plant of the Kayser Company, and the employes of the firm of the entire chain of factories owned by that corporation, the occasion being the final adjustment of the ‘Profit Sharing’ plan inaugurated by the company several years ago.
“The final adjustment became effective last week and the neat sum of $15,000.00 was distributed to the Sidney Kayser employes. The company gave their employes their choice of either Kayser preferred stock, not selling at the market price which is about 110, but at 102.15, and paying 8 percent annually, or the amount due could be paid in cash. While some desired the cash surrender value, the majority wisely, subscribed for the preferred stock.”
A bold headline seen in the Record of Dec. 25 read, “Xmas Gift for Us All.” The sub-headline read, “Prosperity Ahead for Sidney in 1927.”
“With but few exceptions,” the story began, “every person in Sidney will be gladdened and highly pleased at this Holiday Season, with some token of esteem and love presented by relative or friend.
“It remains for the Sidney Branch of the American Brown-Boveri Corporation to present our village with an announcement that will bring joy to our business men and residents will prove a Christmas present worthwhile to our village at large.”
Brown-Boveri was a manufacturer of airplane magnetos, and was re-named Scintilla Magneto in 1929 when bought by the Bendix Corp.
“The Record is in a position this Christmas week,” the article continued, “to assure all that early in the New Year, about February first, there will be added to the present Magneto force a large additional number of employes.
“Insofar as details are concerned, Mr. Herman Hanni, Factory Manager, is not in a position as yet to present the exact facts, which will be brought out at a meeting of officials to be held January 15th. Increased factory employes is made necessary by demands for the manufactured article produced at the Sidney Magneto plant.”
With a bit more “jingle” in the pockets, and a good local economic forecast ahead, Sidney area residents could spend more time at Main Street stores, or to take in some sights in the village.
The Record continued in the Dec. 25 edition in another story, “Christmas Eve, the Community Christmas Tree on the Congregational church lawn, with its merry, sparkling lights will add to the brilliant display of the electric illumination on Main street, which forms a most attractive feature of the Christmas festival, drawing thousands of additional visitors into town.” The church closed in late 2019 and is now home to the Sidney Cultural Center, at the corner of Bridge and Main streets.
“It is really worth the trip evenings to see the lights, to the special delight of the children. The Chamber of Commerce has made a wise and very attractive feature, added to the blazing electric signs along the streets.”
In another article, a headline read, “Let’s Cheer Santa The Good Old Style.”
“There are many customs of Christmas that are not observed as in former years which well deserve to be perpetuated. These are better observed in Europe than in the United States.
“It was a joyful custom years ago observed in Sidney as in the older countries, when groups of singers on Christmas Eve would go from street to street up to midnight and sing the merry song of Christmas. There were several of the English employed then at the Clark Silk Mill. Their voices and instruments gave a cheerful tone to the Christmas Eve atmosphere.
“Another pretty custom is to place a lighted candle in the front window on Christmas Eve, showing a spirit of welcome to the fast approaching anniversary. This custom is gradually gaining around Sidney. Each year sees more lighted candles in front windows and their gentle, appealing spirit is transcendent in its beauty.”
On Wednesday: Our local business beat in December 1996.
