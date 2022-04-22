Backtracking: The Early Years: Tri-Town area embraced spring with joy in 1922

Weatherwise, we may have been April “fooled” a few times since April 1, such as Tuesday of this week, but people across our region are starting to get out of the house and enjoy the outdoors again.
The same was true in the Tri-Town area during April 1922, but without the moody weather.
With recent establishment of a headquarters for the New York State Police Troop C in Sidney, it was a time to note some progress and troopers to mingle with local residents.
Since the previous autumn, residents of Sidney had been watching progress on the barracks on West Main Street, where Sidney Central High School is now found.
According to the Sidney Record of April 1, the public was able to inspect the barracks from 2 to 5 p.m. and from 7 to 9 p.m.
The open house was just a warm up as, “The buildings are to be dedicated July 4th, of the current year, in the presence of Gov. (Nathan L.) Miller, Major Geo F. Chandler and their staffs. By that time the grounds about the Barracks will have been landscaped, the plots and parterres laid out, flagstaff in position and in July will present an entirely different appearance.”
A few days before the open house, Troop C held what was called the “1st Annual Roundup.” It was a banquet and dance held at their temporary barracks on River Street.
As the Record described the event, “The breeziest program of music, songs, orientals, solos, character sketches, punctuated the fine dinner in every point in rapid succession, every feature followed by roars of applause to lift the shingles along with rah-rah rattlers, orchestra drum and tin horns. The crowds that gathered on River street outside and heard the blasts of applause inside must have made up their minds that at any rate it was no Quaker’s meeting.
“The last twenty minutes were devoted to brief addresses. Capt. (Daniel E.) Fox who spoke in behalf of Troop C and voiced the appreciation of himself and comrades of the good relations experienced by them in Sidney and announced that the first annual banquet in future years will be followed by others.”
In Unadilla, it wasn’t long until many would gather again to root for the home team, as the Record of April 1 also reported, “Unadilla baseball stock took a decided hop to par and a number of points above last week when the announcement was radiophoned to Manager Cornie C. Moore, he of silo and flannel suit fame, that George Bell, a former member of the Brooklyn trolley dodgers, where he punched the time clock a number of years, had placed his signature on the dotted line and will pilot the destinies of their club through the troubled waters of 1922.
“As for the remainder of the Unadilla team it is safe to say that ‘Pop’ Bell will bring along a bunch that will be keeping with his illustrious self and we hope so.
“With Bell in Unadilla and ‘Al’ Bridewell, a former New York Giant in Oneonta, indications are there is going to be a scrap to the finish between ‘em for supremacy, which will be duck soup for the ball fans.”
Tri-Town excitement reached for the skies, as the Record of April 22 reported, “Sidney residents were treated to an exhibition of airplane flights on Sunday, 16th, inst., that was unexpected but watched with intense interest by all, it proving one of the most sensational ever given in this locality.
“Aviator Basil Rowe intended last Fall to display his bird-flying ability but the sudden closing of winter weather was the cause of his non-appearance at that time, the machine being brought here and stored during the cold months.”
While the fun of getting back outside was here at last, there also came the mundane side of the season. The Record of April 29 told its readers, “‘Spring fever’ is commonly known as a tired feeling. After one has been kept five months in Winter’s straightjacket, with closed doors, Spring with its open air of freedom, invites one to inaction, hence that tired feeling.
“The real Spring fever, however, should operate in exactly the opposite way. This species of Spring fever is kept well in hand and thoroughly cured by a universal desire to clean up about one’s premises and the early workers are the ones most satisfied.”
On Wednesday, a look at the life and times around Oneonta in April 1977.
