The letter “r” appeared to be a theme in the news around the Tri-Towns and Delaware County during September 1932.
RALLYING FOR THE ROAD
The Sidney Record of Sept. 1 reported, “Prospect of an early survey of the third and final unit of Route 206, Federal aid road, between Walton and Downsville, has brought suggestions by Walton leaders, that village being vitally interested, that the route be continued to Roscoe, in Sullivan county.
“Such a highway, it is pointed out, would connect four great river valleys and would shorten materially the distance between Walton and other Delaware county points and New York city. A shorter route would also, it is pointed out, be affected between New York city and points in the central and western part of New York State.
“The first unit of Route 206, between Masonville and a point a quarter of a mile northwest of Loomis, in Delaware county, is virtually completed. The second unit, between Walton and the end of the first unit, is under construction. The third unit, between Walton and Downsville, is already on the map for survey and construction.
RAILROAD REUNION
Plans were set for an annual reunion and clambake of the New York, Ontario & Western Railroad at Firemen’s Park in Hancock.
Record readers of Sept. 8 learned, “Preparations will be made to care for a crowd of 1,000. Special trains will carry the veteran reunionists to Hancock from Middletown, Norwich and Scranton. Buses will convey the veterans from the … station at Cadosia to Firemen’s Park. Music will be furnished throughout the day by the Hancock band.
RECOGNITION FOR ‘MISS SIDNEY’ TWINS
Sidney was abuzz with anticipation, having built through early September over a contest going on.
The Record of Sept. 15 reported, “In years past Sidney has been the center of contests of several kinds and varieties, but it was left for the Popularity Contest, sponsored by several Sidney business men, Smalley Theatre owners and The Sidney Record, to show the way to a most successful event.” It was called “Miss Sidney Twins.”
“Misses Nettie Miles and Mary Crooker were the successful contestants in Sidney’s first popularity contest.
“The official sealing of the ballot box took place Wednesday, on the tick of 12 noon.” It was a ceremony in front of the theater, and it was reported, “Kodaks snapped during the proceedings.”
Official results were announced at the evening program in the theater. The two contestants won a trip to Bermuda. They were transported at a later date to stay at the Hotel Plymouth in New York and sailed to Bermuda on the steamship Pan-America.
RODEO FOR THE TRI-TOWNS
A headline in the Sept. 15 edition of the Record announced, “Breath of the West to be Wafted Eastward,” featuring Oklahoma cowboys.
“Easterners, to be exact, those living in a radius of 200 miles, are to have a brief glimpse of western life portrayed by the ‘Split Ear Outfit’ of Oklahoma, the state that Will Rogers put on the map. The occasion will be the appearance of this lusty band of bronco busters at the Afton Fair Grounds.
“Appearing on the same program will be our own Troop ‘C’ exhibition riders, whose prowess in their line of work ranks with the best.”
The Record of Sept. 22 said a crowd of 3,500 watched on a very hot day. The show was called a success, a benefit for the Sacred Heart Church of Sidney.
“It was a happy bunch, replete with animation, bubbling with merry jest and good humor, for the occasion also celebrated the ‘Last Rose of Summer.’ Even the leaves, yet untinted and unsoiled, gave the trees an appearance of early June. What more could anyone ask?
On Wednesday, a theme appeared to be about film in our region in September 1997.
Oneonta City Historian Mark Simonson’s column appears twice weekly. On Saturdays, his column focuses on the area before 1950. His Wednesday columns address local history 1950 and later. If you have feedback or ideas about the column, write to him at The Daily Star, or email him at simmark@stny.rr.com. His website is www.oneontahistorian.com. His columns can be found at www.thedailystar.com/opinion/columns/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.