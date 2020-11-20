Backtracking: The Early Years: Two local businesses, school construction made news in November 1925

Clothing, keeping clothing clean, and a new school for Oneonta were all making news on the business beat during November 1925.
A SWITCH MADE FROM OVERALLS TO SHIRTS AT CITY FACTORY
A loss in one business resulted quickly in a recovery, as it was reported in The Oneonta Star of Nov. 10.
“Definite announcement is made that the Riverside Manufacturing company, for years operating the overall factory at 212 Chestnut street,” today known as the Marketplace on Chestnut, “is to discontinue the operation of the plant and vacate the building; and, while the departure of this industry is regretted by all, yet it is gratifying indeed that with the announcement can be coupled another which assures the building will not be vacant a single day and that even before the machinery of the present concern is all removed another industry, which gives promise of employing a considerably larger number of people than the present one will be erecting its own machinery in the building and be preparing to commence operations at the earliest possible date.
“The building after January 1 will be occupied by the George P. Ide company, Inc., of Troy, one of the largest manufacturers of shirts and collars in the country.” The company had been searching for a site in the city for some time, and the timing was perfect for starting with a workforce of 200.
Riverside Manufacturing had been at this location since 1910, moving into a new building upon its opening.
MODERN LAUNDRY PLANT OPENS IN ONEONTA
Star readers of Nov. 9 found out, “For some days there have been rumors current that the Otsego Laundry company might not continue business in the city, but an announcement of the company, appearing elsewhere in this issue, puts at rest all the rumors and definitely assures not only the resumption of business but the erection of a fireproof building designed especially to meet the requirements of the company.
“The structure will be the latest word in a laundry building and machinery and equipment will be the very best and most modern appliances, so that the plant will rank second to none in this section of the state. Mr. (L.P.) Hamilton already has plans well under way for the new building and he hopes to be occupying it in record time.” This business was found on the former Broad Street, downtown.
“Mr. Hamilton has through the cooperation of the New York State Laundry Owners association, made arrangements whereby the company will at once resume service and the trucks of the company will pick up regularly commencing today and every effort be made to take the best possible care of all the customers, until the new plant is in operation, when there will be no doubt of the ability of the company to handle all business offered and in a manner satisfactory to the most exacting.”
CONSTRUCTION JOBS SOON COMING TO ACADEMY STREET
“Acting on the request of the board of education of the city,” The Star reported on Nov. 18, “the common council, at the meeting last evening called a special election for December 15 to vote upon a proposition to bond the city for $250,000, or so much thereof as may be necessary, for the purpose of acquiring lands south of the high school grounds and embracing a frontage of 131 feet on Academy street and erecting thereon a suitable elementary school building, it being estimated that the site will cost about $40,000 and the building $210,000.”
In 1925, Oneonta had elementary schools within the city at East End, Center Street, Mitchell Street, River Street and Chestnut Street. As for the seventh and eighth grade students, they were found crowded into either the Oneonta Normal School or at Chestnut Street. The idea of this new building was to bring the junior high students to one place, as well as ease crowding of grades one through six at all the other schools.
The day before the vote, nearly 1,000 students in the city were assembled for a parade, its purpose being to attract attention to the need of this new school. Many carried well-prepared banners, and the procession along Main Street stopped at the corner of Broad Street, where students sang the Oneonta High School song.
Both propositions for land acquisition and construction were carried, and construction was set to begin in the spring of 1926.
