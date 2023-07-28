We drive by places and sometimes give some thoughts about what the story is behind these sights we see.
Local historians do this a lot. This time we’ll look at a couple of places in Stamford and Portlandville.
As many know, Stamford was once known as the Queen of the Catskills, being a resort town in the later 19th and early 20th centuries. Only a few of the hotels remain around the village. A 2014 fire destroyed the former Rexmere Hotel, known then as the Cyr Center. The lakes next to the hotel had an interesting history, known as the Rexmere Lakes in Churchill Park.
Originally there were four lakes, the first being built by Dr. Stephen E. Churchill in 1885. Churchill can be considered the brainchild of developing Stamford into a first-class resort town, after learning that the Ulster & Delaware Railroad would be built through the village. Between 1890 and 1893, over a dozen hotels were built, and by 1905 there were 32. The Rexmere was amongst them.
According to The Daily Star of Aug. 1, 1983, “The early Rexmere lakes were built between 1885 and 1900 according to reports in Dr. Churchill’s diaries and the roadways were completed in 1897, circling the lakes and crossing several of the bridges.” All had names, Loch Vesta, Loch Helen, Loch Alice and Loch Marion. Cottages were built around the area.
It was in 1946 that the dam on Loch Vesta broke and flooded an area. According to The Star, “In 1965 Fred P. Murphy reconstructed the lakes, making two lakes where there were once four. The upper lake was called Rexmere Lake and the lower was named Churchill Lake. Newspaper accounts said that the lakes were constructed to provide a 58-million gallon emergency water supply for the village of Stamford.”
Another curiosity found in our area is an old barn on state Route 28 on the outskirts of Portlandville. It faintly advertises Warner’s Macaroni. This was apparently a popular brand back in the 1890s and early 1900s. Warner’s merged several times with other pasta manufacturers, and eventually with Kraft Foods in 2000. This comes from a blog called Fuzzygalore, published in February 2023.
Warner’s, like many other companies, used sides of barns to advertise products in rural areas. Sights like these in the 2020s are rare, as many old barns have been lost over the last several decades, among other reasons.
Star readers of Aug. 6, 1983 learned, “State and federal law, along with changes in advertising practices, have since contributed to the decline of barnside billboarding.
“‘Champion spark plugs you used to see a lot of,’ said John Conway of the state Department of Transportation. ‘They don’t even have a budget for billboards anymore.’
“According to Conway, enactment of the federal Highway Beautification Act of 1965 marked the beginning of the end for barnside billboarding, as well as certain other forms of billboard advertising.
“The act outlawed all billboards within 660 feet of all major state and federal highways, except those billboards located within industrial or commercial zones. The act was later amended to outlaw all billboards beyond 660 feet from highways, regardless of zoning. An exception to the rule is billboards located on business property and advertising for that business.
“The federal government forced states to participate in enforcement of the act by threatening to withhold the 10% federal highway aid. Conway said in New York State that federal aid amounts to some $55 million annually.
“When state and federal governments outlawed certain forms of billboard advertising, there was then the problem of how to get rid of existing billboards.
“The two governments established a matching fund program, 75% from federal and 25% from the state, to compensate owners of billboard signs and owners of sites.
“The removal program worked fairly well until about five years ago (1978), when the federal government stopped paying its part for the program and the state refused to shoulder the whole program themselves, Conway said.
“‘So there’s a million non-conforming signs out there,’ Conway said.” This might explain why the Warner’s Macaroni barn sign still exists today.
