Backtracking: The Early Years: Unadilla Valley cleaned up, celebrated in September 1920

High winds, a new community center and a church celebration were all part of the local life and times in the Unadilla Valley during September 1920.
AUGUST’S DEPARTING ‘GUST’
“The peaceful and thrifty population that holds forth in the Unadilla Valley, Tuesday, Aug. 31st, experienced a real Kansas thrill,” it was reported in The Sidney Record of Sept. 4. “Like all cyclonic breezes it came and it vanished suddenly, leaving in its wake the tale of ruined, uprooted trees, shattered barns and buildings that measured in dollars and cents will make a hole on the wrong side of the ledger in repair.
“The unpleasantness broke out in the morning and followed the sweep of the valley from New Berlin and beyond clear to Rockdale, sparing neither the just nor the unjust. The performance lasted only a short while but what it lacked in duration it fully made up in fury.”
THE CONSTRUCTIVE BALANCED THE DESTRUCTIVE
Meanwhile in the village of Unadilla, The Record of Sept. 4 also informed readers, “The $15,000 necessary to install and later on dedicate the Memorial Library … has been pledged and the village of Unadilla will own a large, centrally located building to be devoted exclusively to public library and community purposes.
“Once firmly established, the Memorial Library and Community House will become one of the most attractive features in the village activities of Unadilla where there are a larger proportion of educated and cultured people. The Sperry mansion is spacious and will admit special apartments for the use of library societies besides the popular features that attach to a Community House.”
While residents had raised more than enough to purchase the property, a special election was required and held in late October, specifically on the matter of taxpayers maintaining the building following the purchase.
From The Sidney Enterprise of Oct. 27 came news that the project was carried “by an overwhelming vote of 174 to 64.
“The election went off quietly despite the fact that previously there had been rumors of a stiff opposition to the plan. The last school taxes in Unadilla were higher than usual, and this led some property owners to believe that voting for the community house would raise the taxes even higher, but this is not anticipated. Proponents of the place were a happy bunch in Unadilla, after the election and they predicted that it would do much for the good of the village.”
A good prediction, as the Community House marks its centennial this year.
ANOTHER SUCCESS STORY OF LONGER DURATION
According to The Record of Sept. 25, members of “the church at White Store held an interesting gathering Saturday — when they observed the 100th anniversary of the church building.”
It’s that time again, for the church’s bicentennial. In 1920 the celebration included “a splendid chicken dinner followed by several informative talks by well known local men.”
White Store itself was settled around 1800. In 1803 John Morse and James Averill built a rugged structure near what is today’s state Route 8 and painted it a glistening white. While the settlement was originally called “Rhode Island Settlement,” people traveling through the valley spread word of how, “They have a white store at Rhode Island Settlement.” Soon, everyone was calling the locale White Store.
When the White Store Church was built in 1820, Methodists, Baptists and Universalists took part in building the structure, to be a union church.
For the most part the church has changed little since it was built and has been kept up for years by the Evergreen Cemetery Association.
On Wednesday: Amish families became our new neighbors locally.
