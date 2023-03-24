Norwich became more of a household name that year. Also in the city’s schools, religion became part of the school district’s educational program.
These were part of the life and times in Norwich during March 1923.
NORWICH TO BE KNOWN AS HOME OF UNGUENTINE
Readers of the Norwich Sun of March 23 learned, “Norwich, the metropolis of Chenango county, is on the road to national prominence. As the home of Unguentine, the main specialty of the Norwich Pharmacal Company, will receive the benefit of the extensive advertising campaign now being inaugurated by the company.
“Much local interest as well as national has been aroused during the past few days by advertisements of Unguentine appearing in the March 24 issue of the Saturday Evening Post and the April issues of American Magazine and Woman’s Home Companion. A full page appears in the Post with large space in the others. The advertisements, to be appreciated, must be seen.
“With a combined circulation of 6,000,000, the magazines containing their Unguentine message from Norwich will be seen by approximately 30,000,000 people. (It has been estimated that each magazine is read by an average of at least 5 people).
“The same approximate schedule will be maintained monthly throughout 1923. The advertisements to appear in subsequent issues will tell the story in a dramatic way. Human interest pictures will attract and hold the attention of all readers. In addition to Unguentine, these advertisements will bring in a group of eight other leaders of the company: Analgesic Balm, Aromatic Cascara, Dental Cream, Zinc Stearate, Glycerine Suppositories, Podaphen Pills, Milk of Magnesia and No-Cor-Hol.
“Unguentine is one of the early products of the company. Its merit was so great that it became well known among the drug trade. Today, practically every drug store in the United States carries Unguentine and there are 50,000. To have attained such a distribution and sale without the use of advertising is indeed a wonderful monument to its worth. Now, with advertising, it will become known to millions and millions more people. Some people think of Unguentine only in the case of burns. So the advertisement is to educate them that it is good on cuts, bruises boils and other skin troubles.”
Remnants of the old Unguentine building on American Avenue remind area residents of the past, as signs are still visible on the eastern side of the four-story, 67,000 square foot brick warehouse. With the announcement last year of Norwich receiving a $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative award, one of the major projects planned is to turn the building into new commercial space and approximately two-dozen new apartments. According to a media release from Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office, the rehabilitation of the Unguentine building will cost about $3 million.
RELIGION IN EDUCATION WAS CALLED INNOVATIVE IN SCHOOLS OF NORWICH
The Norwich Sun of March 1 reported, “Religious education will become a part of the school curriculum in the public schools of the city, commencing on Monday, March 5, according to an announcement made by superintendent Frank B. Wassung today. The giving of this religious training is the result of the cooperation of the superintendent of schools, board of education and the ministerial association recently organized in this city.”
While the state education commission gave its approval for such instruction, the Sun continued, “Only those children who have the consent of the parents or guardians may receive such instruction. This religious instruction has been delegated to the several churches of Norwich. The children for whom the consent has been given will be sent to the church which the parent or guardian may choose for religious instruction.
“Pupils will be excused from school each Monday afternoon in time for the religious instruction which will begin at 3 o’clock. One hour each week is thereby set aside for this training.”
Elsewhere in an education-related story, the Sun of March 21 told readers, “Chamber of commerce members, to the number of approximately 75, heard Daniel J. Kelly, superintendent of the Binghamton public schools, tell them at the membership banquet of the organization held in the Hotel Norwich Tuesday night that America’s best defense is properly developed citizens.
“Mr. Kelly’s address was heard with close interest and he was he was given a most cordial greeting before and after his talk. He gave some thoughts that will sink deep into the hearts of the men and women of this community and which will work for the universal good of all.”
