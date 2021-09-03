Backtracking: The Early Years: Walton armory opening in 1896 was a memorable occasion

It was a day of great civic pride in Walton, 125 years ago this month.
From The Oneonta Star of Sept. 5, 1896, came news, “Thursday was a memorable day in the history of the Thirty-Third Separate company of Walton, and an enjoyable day to the Third and Twenty-Fourth separate companies, who were the guests of the Thirty-Third. The occasion was the opening of the new armory, which was barely completed on the previous evening.
“Upon the arrival of the Third Separate, at 11:30 o’clock, they joined the Twenty-Fourth of Middletown and the Thirty-Third and a parade was made through the principal streets of the village. Soon after the dismissal of the parade, the visiting companies were marched to dinner, served in the old armory,” which is today’s Walton Grange building.
“At 2 o’clock the troops formed into a battalion of four companies under the command of Capt. Walter Scott, acting major, with Lieutenant U.A. Ferguson, adjutant. A number of movements were executed in a very satisfactory manner, when the drill was ended by the rain.
“At 8 o’clock in the evening the Thirty-Third Separate company, in full dress uniform, armed, marched into the new armory, escorted by the visiting companies in full dress, but wearing side arms only. Before breaking ranks the company received from the W.R.C. (Women’s Relief Corps), a beautiful flag, the presentation speech being made by S.G. Fancher, esq."
This was the official opening ceremony, and the Walton Reporter said “fully two thousand” were present.
The Star continued, “Bauer’s band of Scranton followed with a concert lasting about an hour. The numbers of the programme were choice and the execution most excellent. The grand march then opened the ball and the floor was filled until a late hour. The expense of the band was borne by the citizens of the village.”
The new building alone was newsworthy, as there had been nothing to date in the village quite as large.
“The new armory is a handsome structure of stone and brick and is located on Stockton avenue, next to the old armory, which has been purchased by the village and will be used as a school building.” It was later used as a grange hall.
“The cost of the bare building was $35,000. The front of the building has a tower on each corner, the one at the left corner being a half higher than the roof of the structure. An arched entrance is located in the center, with a minor tower at either side. A corridor extends from the entrance back to the hall. At the left of the corridor is located a large, well lighted reading room. The first sergeant’s room is in the bay, under the high tower, and opens out of the reading room. On the right of the corridor is located the non-commissioned officers’ room. Opening from this, and under the other tower, is a store room for the use of the quartermaster-sergeant. Back of this is the armorer’s room. In this room is located the switchboard connecting all the lights in the building.”
There was also a basement and a second floor. In the basement there was a rifle range, a bowling alley and a mess room with kitchen. Other officers’ rooms were found on the second floor. The main floor drill hall was 75 by 120 feet, lit by six “chandeliers,” each containing 30 incandescent electric lights.
“The Thirty-Third Separate company is in a prosperous condition and in their new quarters will undoubtedly continue to sustain their reputation.”
The nearly 30,000-square-foot building was vacated in 1965 and converted into a department store, and later a restaurant and health club. In 2006, a local resident who had moved to the area from New York City purchased the old armory, to save and restore it, while keeping it an entertainment venue. It was nominated in 2016 to the State and National Registers of Historic Places. It is now known as “The Castle on the Delaware.”
On Wednesday: Safety concerns in a worrisome time during September 1961.
Oneonta City Historian Mark Simonson’s column appears twice weekly. On Saturdays, his column focuses on the area before 1950. His Wednesday columns address local history 1950 and later. If you have feedback or ideas about the column, write to him at The Daily Star, or email him at simmark@stny.rr.com. His website is www.oneontahistorian.com. His columns can be found at www.thedailystar.com/opinion/columns/.
