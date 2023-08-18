By Mark Simonson
Imagine Walton without its annual fair.
As the 136th edition starts to wind down this weekend, for some it would be hard to imagine summer life without it.
It came close to ending 100 years ago, but you might say local residents “took stock” of the situation, in keeping it going.
As the Walton Reporter informed readers on June 16, 1923, “For some time many of the citizens of Walton and the surrounding country have realized more and more the importance of a community gathering place and many suggestions have been made relative to the acquisition of the fair grounds by the citizens both inside and outside of the village as a community project.
“The time has now come when it is believed the fair grounds can be taken over by the citizens and the fair maintained for the benefit of the farmers and the community generally and still have a place as a center for all community activities such as the school, churches, farmers, grange and for the innumerable uses to which a community could put such grounds.
“A number of citizens have taken this matter seriously to hand with the idea of acquiring the property, issuing stock, placing the management in the hands of directors elected by stockholders, the control of which would be in the hands of the whole community and not in a few, and make the place an asset to the community in general.”
The Walton Chamber of Commerce, grange and other organization called a meeting on Friday, June 23 to promote the possibility of greater ownership of the fairgrounds. There was a strong possibility the grounds could pass into private hands, as what was called the Delaware Valley Agricultural Society at the time was reportedly in heavy debt, in the $14,000 to $15,000 range.
As told in the Reporter of June 30, “At this gathering the proposition was approved of having twenty business men and twenty farmers take over the control of the fair this year and later in the season sell stock to place the association on its feet financially.
“Should no fair be held this fall it would be two years before state aid could again be received. This makes the necessity of prompt action imperative if the fair is to be retained as without state aid there is little hope of making it pay.
“Already a number of business men and farmers have announced their readiness to go in upon this proposal and it is expected that the required number of supporters will be secured.
Reaching that goal of 40 supporters was apparently a challenge, as the Reporter said on Aug. 4, “Twenty-eight of the forty guarantors have been secured but unless the remaining twelve are secured within a week it is probable that no fair will be held this year, as after that time it will be too late to secure attractions and issue the premium books.”
Thirty supporters were reached, and a decision was made that the fair could go on after all. The dates were set for Tuesday through Friday, Sept. 4 to Sept. 7. A lot of work needed to be done in a short time.
The fair premium books were printed and went on sale in late August. An advertisement in the Reporter of Sept. 1 boasted of, “High Class Shows, Freaks of Every Kind and a Midway that You Will Never Forget.” There was $7,000 in race prizes. There were “Aeroplane Flights Daily by Lieutenant Stead,” said to be a noted French aviator, who was there to “carry passengers to the clouds.”
Notable about Lt. George Stead, from Norwich, the plane he gave passenger rides with in Walton burned and fell to the ground from a low altitude only weeks after the fair near Guilford, according to the Reporter of Sept. 22.
As for the fair, The Reporter of Sept. 8 said Thursday was the big day for attendance so far. “The parking space back of the grandstand was almost a solid mass of cars and apparently hundreds of visitors who formerly came on the excursion train now motor in as the train this year only carried only a small proportion of the number who a few years ago traveled in this way.”
It appeared the debts were soon cleared and the new approach to the fair’s management ended the brief scare of 1923.
On Wednesday, we’ll stay in Delaware County and look at the local life and times in August 1993.
