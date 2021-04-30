Backtracking: The Early Years: Waltonians welcomed home veterans in May 1946

It was time for a well-deserved recognition in Walton in May 1946.
“Walton takes a holiday this Friday afternoon to welcome home the veterans of World War II,” the Walton Reporter told its readers in the May 3 edition. “The events of the day include a parade at 2:30, dinner for the veterans at the Grange hall at 6:30, and a round dance in the state armory and a square dance in the Grange hall from 9 to 1.
“Walton residents have been anxious for the opportunity to welcome home their soldiers, sailors and marines as they did in the Spanish-American and first World Wars. In those wars the men from the local militia company came home in a group and it was possible to stage a home-coming party near the time of their arrival. In this war the veterans have come home singly or in small groups as men and women started receiving their discharges after V-E day and some are yet to be discharged.”
Sometimes, arrivals home could be at any time, as told in a story from The Oneonta Star of May 3.
“Allen Richardson Sr., expecting arrival of his war veteran son, went to the O&W station Wednesday afternoon and got a surprise.
“Instead of the son he met his daughter-in-law and 10-month-old grandson, who had completed the long journey from Palermo, Sicily.
“Mr. Richardson had received a telegram that his son was to be on the train, but it turned out the son is somewhere on his way home for discharge through Fort Dix.
“The war wife left Naples, Italy, on April 19 and her husband embarked for home five days later. She made the voyage on the S.S. Vulcania, which docked at New York City Sunday.”
With such scattered schedules for so many, whether in Walton or nationwide, planning the welcome home events would be a challenge from the start.
The Reporter continued, “Most of the veterans who saw combat have now returned and rather than wait until the last soldiers discharged, Waltonians decided to hold their homecoming party now, as some of the men and women who went from Walton are finding jobs elsewhere and are moving from this community.
“Planning for the homecoming day started early in the year and the theme of this day’s events is to try to provide both a warm public welcome home along with a good time for all veterans who attend. There will be a minimum of formality and speeches. There is no mandatory dress. Veterans who wish to come in uniform may do so, those who do not want to wear a uniform, and there will be many, may come as they wish.”
Apparently the “round up” of the elusive veterans worked out well, as the Reporter of May 10 informed, “Walton gave a rousing welcome to its veterans on Friday. Although only a small percentage of service men appeared in the parade they turned out in huge numbers for the dinner and dance. During the celebration all Walton business places were closed.”
While the parade didn’t attract many veterans of World War II, the event was hardly a fizzle as, “About 30 vets of World War I took part in the march across town. The five floats were prepared by the Walton Teachers’ association, Boy Scouts, Cub Scouts, Townsend school, and Red Cross.
“The float of the Walton Teachers’ association depicted the part that the school teachers had played in aiding with registration for an issuance of ration books. The Boy Scouts re-enacted the well-known raising of the American Flag on Iwo Jima by the marines. Townsend school was the only school represented in the parade and the float advertised the school’s outstanding record in war bond sales. About 5,000 people lined the streets along the line of march to watch the parade.”
The evening belonged to the veterans. Dinner was served in the Grange hall. Then, dancing, both here and at the large armory. About 1,400 dance tickets had been given out. Dancers could choose from Walter Brown’s Orchestra, direct from the Fountains Pavilion in Johnson City, or Fisher’s Hillbillies from Walton.
On Wednesday: a virtual four-county “road trip” to explore the 1986 local economy.
