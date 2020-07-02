Backtracking: The Early Years: Wars within a war was a local theme in July 1945

Little did the our area know it, but World War II was in the home stretch during July, and there were some smaller “wars” being dealt with while many kept up with warfare news of the day.
Seventy-five years later, we’re in the midst of a COVID-19 pandemic, as some have called it the “silent enemy.” Back then, especially in the summer months, locals had fear of another such enemy.
Readers of the July 13 edition of The Oneonta Star found out, “‘Infantile paralysis is the most feared of diseases,’ Miss Doris Davenport, consultant in health education of the National Foundation for Infantile Paralysis, told members of the STC summer session yesterday afternoon.” The disease was polio, and this presentation was given at the Oneonta State Teachers College, then found at the corner of Maple and State streets.
“Miss Davenport said that 800 junior high school students were asked to select from ten foremost diseases the one which they thought health departments should concentrate on and they chose infantile paralysis.
“She compared the 1916 epidemic with that of last summer and said that in 1944 communities were more trained to handle cases.
“It is the job of teachers to combat fear by disseminating knowledge concerning treatment and precaution, she informed the group. Miss Davenport also stressed the point that public opinion needed to be informed so that if and when the disease strikes, the community can act with calmness, speed, and assurance.”
And sure enough it did, as a case was reported in Sidney Center by The Star of July 25. It prompted Oneonta’s city health officer, Dr. E.P. Hall, to issue a list of recommended precautions, on a par with today’s practices of social distancing, wearing a facemask and keeping hands clean. Hall said there had been no cases of polio in Oneonta that summer, down from 28 in Otsego County during 1944.
During our 2020 pandemic, one of the first things to vanish from supermarket shelves was toilet paper. Seventy-five years ago, not related to polio, we also had a product vanishing.
Star readers on July 31 were told, “Stores in Oneonta and throughout the area are depleted of soap powder due to the latest frenzied rush set off by a radio broadcast 10 days ago. At that time there were ample stocks on shelves here, in fact some stores had more than normal supplies.
“The same story was told by virtually every storekeeper in the city, except one. This merchant, operating an independent store, simply refused to sell to strangers.
“‘I told them flatly I had what they wanted but wouldn’t sell to them,’ he said. ‘I explained that I intended to save my stock for my regular customers.’”
Shortages and rationing of many products and materials were nothing new to consumers during the war effort.
Also during the COVID-19 era, some have been missing a favorite national pastime — baseball. It seems the same was true locally in 1945, for professional teams to play again soon at Neahwa Park Field, known today as Damaschke Field.
Just as many miss the Oneonta Outlaws this summer, an article appeared in The Star on July 21, written by an editor from The Gloversville Leader.
“‘I believe that the Can-Am league should…become resuscitated in 1946. The region (this city anyway) is hungry for baseball and not only am I personally anxious to see resumption, but the fans also talk that way. I think we should give it a try and hope the league will endeavor to come back.’”
Oneonta had a team in the Canadian-American League beginning in 1940, affiliated with the Boston Red Sox by 1941. The league voted to suspend operations for the 1943 season and until the war’s end.
Baseball indeed returned to Oneonta in 1946. According to Bob Whittemore’s book, “Baseball Town,” attendance for the season soared to 62,181.
We can hope for the same with the Outlaws come 2021, after a hopeful demise of the “silent enemy.”
On Wednesday: A battle over Neahwa Park land for an interstate highway grew in 1970.
