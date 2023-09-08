All across our region in September 1943, pretty much all the news was about the war. Through the seriousness and sacrifices people made on the home front, some local news lightened things up a bit.
It seemed as if at every turn efforts were on to raise money for the military functions overseas, whether it was the Army Relief Fund, or buying war bonds. Around Oneonta, raising the money had some benefits for local residents — on the silver screen.
As The Oneonta Star reported on Sept. 1, 1943, “‘This Is The Army,’ a color film presentation of Irving Berlin’s soldier play of the same name which earned more than $2,000,000 for the Army Relief fund in six months, will open an eight day engagement at Schine’s Oneonta theatre a week from tonight as part of a country-wide showing that is expected to produce several times that amount for the worthy cause.
“A local committee of 30 representatives of various groups met yesterday afternoon at the Chamber of Commerce with Mr. Earle P. Elmore as chairman and discussed plans for the benefit, organized sub-committees, and prepared to open the sale of tickets for a special premiere.”
For that opening night, special seats ranged from $5.50 to $1.10 — far above the regular prices. For days beyond that, regular prices resumed and 70 percent of the receipts benefitted the Army Relief Fund, which provided money to meet emergencies in the families of the men in its service, either as a grant or a loan. Based on The Star’s film advertisement of Sept. 9, the opening night was a successful fundraiser.
The silver screen beckoned again later that month, this time for war bond purchases. Schine’s Oneonta Theatre hosted a war bond premiere, “Best Foot Forward,” starring Lucille Ball and Harry James and his Music Makers.
According to The Star of Sept. 24 if you wanted to be the first audience to see this show at 8:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 29, you had to buy a war bond at any Oneonta issuing agency, and a free souvenir ticket gave admission.
Meanwhile in Cooperstown, young people needed things to do, and The Star of Sept. 2 reported, “Organization of the Tumble In club, newly formed youth group in Cooperstown, was completed Tuesday night at a meeting in Clark gymnasium,” then found on Main Street in one of the oldest buildings near Cooper Park occupied today by the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum.
“Young people between 14 and 20 are eligible for membership, the annual dues for which are one dollar.
“Through the cooperation of the Village Trustees, the Village hall has been made available for the use of the club, and a juke box has been provided by interested friends for dancing.”
All across our region communities were performing test blackouts as a drill, in case there ever was an enemy attack. All lights were turned off.
Walton got an unexpected light show courtesy of nature, as The Star of Sept. 1 reported, “Extensive display of northern lights flashed across skies in southern and western Delaware county areas Monday, adding a special feature to the blackout. Lights continued to flash across the sky during the remainder of the night.”
Staying in Walton, Star readers on Sept. 4 learned, “Possibility that Walton may obtain a valuable extension of one of its stable industries, the Walton plant of S.J. Bailey & Son, Nicholson, Pa., was revealed here Friday.
“A plant of the Bailey firm … was recently destroyed by fire. The firm, it is stated, is engaged largely in the manufacture of ammunition boxes and soldiers’ lockers.” It wouldn’t be long before an additional structure was added to a building on West Street that once housed the Walton Novelty Works. That news was reported on Sept. 28.
Electricity for rural areas was making news, as The Star of Sept. 10 reported, “Three crews are making rapid progress in surveying for 309 miles of power distribution lines for the Delaware County Electric Cooperative and actual construction is expected to start this month, Arthur Kludas, superintendent, said Thursday.
“He also was optimistic about the possibility of wiring homes as well as barns of patrons but he added that this is not yet definite.”
On Wednesday, a look at our area’s business beat in the fall of 1998.
Oneonta City Historian Mark Simonson’s column appears twice weekly. On Saturdays, his column focuses on the area before 1950. His Wednesday columns address local history 1950 and later. If you have feedback or ideas about the column, write to him at The Daily Star, or email him at simmark@stny.rr.com. His website is oneontanyhistorian.com. His columns can be found at www.thedailystar.com/opinion/columns/.
