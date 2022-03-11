Backtracking: The Early Years: Wartime life locally in early 1942 required changes

Northern Otsego County was adapting to a big war overseas in the winter of 1942.
Cooperstown may not be thought of these days as a village to contribute to the defense industry, but it was as World War II moved along.
As the Otsego Farmer of Feb. 27 reported, “Workmen will start Friday of this week removing the ruins of the factory of the Cooperstown Mills, Inc., which was destroyed by fire January 17th. This plant is engaged in defense work. Reconstruction will get underway immediately and it is hoped that the building will be ready for the installation of machinery by March 16th.
“Since the fire, work has continued in the garage and with the facilities of the Clark mill on Brooklyn avenue and the Forest Products plant at Phoenix Mills. About nineteen men have been employed, working two shifts. When the plant has been completely reconstructed it is expected to operate three shifts seven days a week and that the number of employees will be increased to forty.” The mills produced a wood product for the war effort, but it wasn’t specified in the article.
While these mills were bringing in new workers, so were many others in the defense industries.
The Farmer of Feb. 27 also reported, “The fact that 10,000,000 more people are to be absorbed in defense industries makes very certain the need of a large number of women to help do the job in the near future. The need has influenced the advisory board of the Defense Classes in the Richfield Springs Central school to recommend the admission of women to defense classes.
“Nearby defense industries expect to use women in such jobs as drill press operators, filers, hand millers, shave press operators, etc.”
In a different form of defense, the Farmer reported on March 6, “Plans and specifications for local cooperation in the National Model Aircraft project have been received by Principal Nicholas J. Sterling at the Cooperstown High school. Under this program High school students are given a fine opportunity to contribute to the national war effort.
“The Cooperstown High school quota is fifty model planes and from six to eight weeks are allowed in which to complete it. The planes will be inspected by a committee of persons with the technical knowledge and expertise to qualify them to select solid scale models with maximum accuracy.
Area life of entertainment was beginning to change around Cooperstown, as well as across the nation.
For example, as the Farmer of Feb. 27 reported, “President Roosevelt’s declaration last month that he believed it best for the country to keep its baseball games, especially night games, going during the war, was one of the highlights of the sports world; a decision vitally affecting millions of people in all circles.”
With a recently opened National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum in Cooperstown, readers learned, “Therefore the letter in which the President communicated his thought on the subject to Judge Kennesaw Mountain Landis, Base Ball’s high commissioner, will always be of tremendous interest. This letter has been received by Curator William Beattie at the National Base Ball Museum and is now to be seen by visitors in its place of honor among the other relics of the national game.” It was known as the Green Light Letter
The games continued for all 16 teams of that time, but many notable stars were drafted and went to war.
Other entertainment forms were not so fortunate. As the Farmer of March 27 reported, “Cooperstown’s Summer Theatre, The Duke’s Oak, will not reopen this year; and the probabilities are that no more theatrical performances will be given there, according to Prof. Randolph Somerville, the owner, who was in town last week-end to confer with parties interested in taking over the property. The war has depleted the ranks of the permanent company which appeared there during the last five years; and the necessary war economies in automotive transportation would cut attendance appreciably.” Gasoline rationing began on the east coast of the United States only a few months later.
This wasn’t the end of Duke’s Oak. While near dormant through the war, Somerville maintained operations through the mid-1950s, until ill health made it impossible for him to continue.
On Wednesday: Oneonta began addressing growing housing issues in 1967.
