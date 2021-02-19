Backtracking: The Early Years: Welcomed sights, sounds part of local news in February 1926

Sights and sounds fitted in with the news of the day across our region during the month of February 1926.
A first case in point. Suppose you were in the rural areas of Schoharie County during a snowstorm, and you got sick, with no hope of getting to a doctor’s office by normal means of the day.
As The Oneonta Star reported on Feb. 10, “Deep snows and drifted highways held no terrors for Dr. David W. Beard of Cobleskill.
“He is the first physician so far reported to be operating a ‘snowmobile’ in the discharge of his professional duties.
“The machine was put into commission and carried the doctor over snow banks where no vehicle had been since Thursday’s storm. In places he drove over drifts six and eight feet deep.
“One of the first calls he had after the machine was delivered to him, was to attend the birth of a baby. The journey was made possible through the agency of his snow wagon.” Mother and daughter were likely happy to have heard the buzz of the motor, arriving at their home.
A second case in point. There was reported “elation” when many Oneontans went back to work after a long wait.
The Star’s Feb. 13 edition told its readers, “Reports of the end of the anthracite miners coal strike yesterday brought universal rejoicing and a aroused a spirit of optimism in this city and adjoining sections.”
Harry D. Lewis was trainmaster for the Susquehanna Division of the Delaware and Hudson Railway, and said he was mailing 115 letters to trainmen and 110 firemen who had been furloughed since last fall, to come back to work soon, with more to follow.
“‘With the strike settled, we look forward to one of the biggest years in our history. Business is sure to boom. I expect that the D. & H. business will be back to normal in a very short space of time and I would not be surprised if we had all the business we could handle within 10 days.’”
Because of this positive news, the sights were smiles and the sounds were cash registers ringing.
“The general satisfaction due to the end of the strike found especial expression throughout business circles. This was especially true in stores in the city. Trade jumped and customers started buying where they before had been holding off awaiting developments. An attitude of cheer replaced general doubt, uncertainty and considerable depression.
“Announcement of the settlement also brought another noticeable result. Persons who have been having a difficult time securing coal and had been carefully using whatever they could get, immediately began to shovel fuel into heaters, confident that they were going to secure a plentiful supply of better fuel and anxious to get rid of the supply of inferior quality now on hand.”
The third and final case in point. If courtroom drama was your area of interest, Delhi was the place to be.
“Fred G. Beale, former Oneonta resident and Binghamton insurance broker, is scheduled to be arraigned in Delhi this morning before County Judge Andrew G. McNaught, and plead to an indictment charging him with the robbery of a grave in Riverview Cemetery near Hancock on the night of September 25. 1925,” The Star reported on Feb. 22.
“Several Oneonta residents, who knew Beale when he resided in this city, are planning to go to Delhi today and be in court.”
If they were looking for a show, they got one, as it was reported on Feb. 23, “In a tense melodramatic court setting which has no parallel in the history of criminal jurisprudence in Delaware County, Fred G. Beale … pleaded guilty to a charge of grave robbery and was sentenced … to not less than two nor more than four years of hard time in Auburn state prison.” Beale had staged the whole thing in a fake fiery auto accident, using the stolen body to act as his, and fled with money in hand to several states.
Beale had a chance to speak and asked for no mercy.
“‘I want to say that my punishment has been going on ever since that day in Boston when I learned my crime was discovered,’ Beale exclaimed as the tears welled from his eyes and trickled over his haggard, tanned face and spasmodic sobs choked in his throat.
“‘I’ve been in hell for five months. I am ready to accept any sentence your honor will impose.’
“Beale walked almost blindly and flopped into a chair. A few feet away, his mother, shaking with anguish clamped his little four-year-old daughter … while tears streamed from the little tot’s eyes in fear and lack of understanding of it all.”
On Wednesday: Local flood recovery in February 1996.
