Delhi had its Stewart’s. Sidney had Kent’s. Oneonta had Bresee’s.
These were must-go places for Christmas in years past, and Norwich had its place as well. That was W.H. Griffin, especially in 1922.
As the Norwich Sun of Dec. 11 reported, “The annual opening of Toyland at the W.H. Griffin book and music store on South Broad street Saturday afternoon and evening was a most pretentious one and the store was filled to capacity with Norwich kiddies, who looked with wonder at the brilliant display of toys, dolls and games in a beautiful Toyland that is better, brighter and bigger than ever before. Mr. Griffin stated Monday the largest crowd ever attending an opening of Toyland was present Saturday and a new mark was set in the history of the store.”
While W.H. Griffin was popular this time of year with the local children, adults didn’t mind being here because for a majority of any year, the books and musical items were popular with the “older” crowds.
As the Sun continued, “The complete display of Christmas gifts including everything for the man, woman and child drew the throng and the first Christmas opening of the season in this city was one filled with cheer. Santa Claus was present at the store both in the afternoon and evening and his work was a huge task in shaking hands with hundreds of Norwich kiddies, answering their questions and assuring them of his return to Norwich on Christmas Day.
“Many Norwich youngsters with their parents visited the kindly old gentleman and many of the kiddies who had written their letters on the previous night in order that they might deliver them in person were on hand, highly jubilant at the splendid opportunity offered.
“Through the cooperation of W.H. Griffin, proprietor of the store, with Santa Claus twelve-hundred souvenirs were given to the kiddies during the afternoon and evening and that is a fair estimate of the large crowd attending the official opening of the Christmas shop and Toyland.”
It appeared a “toy” for adults that season was a phonograph, as the story added, “Mr. Griffin stated Monday that on Thursday, Friday and Saturday of this week a special representative from the Columbia company would be on hand to meet prospective Norwich buyers of Columbia machines. He will demonstrate the Columbia machine, playing hundreds of late Columbia records released this month.”
The school break was soon to come, and the local kids would have things to do, as the Sun of Dec. 13 informed its readers, “West side park is to be used again this winter as a skating rink for the boys and girls of the city. Such action was taken at the city hall Tuesday night at which Mayor L.H. Babcock presided.
“It was voted to purchase a large Christmas tree to be erected on West side park during the holiday season. Besides having a Christmas tree and enjoying skating on the park, boys and girls will have the opportunity to use the west end of Pleasant street for sliding purposes. The west end of this street will be closed to traffic during certain hours of the day.”
Christmas arrived, and as the Sun reported on Dec. 26, “St. Nicholas himself must have smiled down upon the happy scene enacted upon the stage of the Colonia theatre on Christmas afternoon. Brighter than the tinsel which glistened on the green Christmas tree, brighter even than the lights which glowed upon it, were the faces of more than one hundred children who celebrated the greatest day of the year as many of them had never celebrated it before.
“From lists of the needy compiled through the co-operation of Mrs. Margaret S. Clarke of the local Red Cross chapter and Mrs. Warren E. Eaton of the Chenango County Child Welfare Board, the members of the Eta Epsilon sorority started their Christmas Fund work many weeks ago. Every home was visited and the truth of the various pitiful conditions ascertained, the collection of funds, supplies, clothing and other merchandise has been going forward for a month, and the culmination of many hours of hard work came with the gift giving on Christmas Day.”
It appeared no one was overlooked that Christmas in Norwich.
