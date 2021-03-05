Backtracking: The Early Years: World War II aftermath lingered locally in March 1946

Although it had been months since the massive celebration took place on Oneonta’s Main Street to end World War II, the war was still very much on the minds of many local residents in March 1946.
As reported in The Oneonta Star’s March 7 edition, “Oneonta’s book of World War Two dead was closed yesterday with the 60th and final entry.
“Into the ledger was written the name of MM 1/c George Grosse, and thus was cleared up the last missing-in-action case.” Grosse was reported missing on March 1, 1942, and four years to the day he was declared officially dead. A publication was produced that year by R.A. Johnson, called “Our Gold Star Men,” featuring the 60 who died in the war.
On a happier note, in the same Star edition, readers learned, “The Zagata clan got together Tuesday night at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Michael Zagata, 60 Gilbert St., for the first time in six years.
“Three brothers and a sister who have seen service overseas met for the first time in years over steaming platters of roast turkey.” It would be pretty certain that some war stories were exchanged over dinner.
War veterans had a new local home at which to meet. As reported in The Star of March 27, the spacious brick mansion at 97 Main St., property of the Walter L. Brown family, was set to be purchased and remodeled as permanent home of the Sgt. Elbert N. Patten post, Veterans of Foreign Wars.
While some were attempting to put behind or forget the war, it was hard to escape evolving worldwide military endeavors.
The Star of March 1 told of how, “Army Air forces’ ‘Atomic Age’ exhibit, now being shaped at the Rome air base, will be brought to Oneonta the latter part of March for public inspection, First Lt. Russell J. Flack, recruiting officer, announced yesterday.” In weeks to come it was actually named the “Army Victory Exhibit,” to be held at the armory on Fairview and Academy streets.
It was hard to ignore this upcoming event as The Star reported on March 16, “Ten GI trailer trucks loaded with accoutrements of war will pull into Oneonta today from Rome air base, and immediately workmen will begin setting up” the exhibit. It had been presented in Rome and Utica before coming here, and attendance was large at each site.
Oneonta residents truly couldn’t ignore it on a normally quiet Tuesday night, as Star readers of March 19 learned that morning, “Oneonta tonight will be lit up like a city under a bombing attack.
“Parachute flares will descend from the sky, searchlights will pierce the canopy of night, ground flares will illuminate the area about the Armory and grenades and fireworks will provide war’s sound effects.” An Army plane flew over Oneonta and was spotted by a powerful search light at the armory, operated by combat veterans.
The $1-million exhibit got underway with drama and was in the city until Friday.
“An overflow crowd of more than 1,000 persons jammed the Armory last night to witness the premiere…and hundreds more lined city streets to watch an aerial display which simulated an enemy attack on the city,” The Star reported on March 20.
“Interest in the exhibit centered on the ‘top secret’ weapons of the war being demonstrated and explained for the first time to local residents. The P-39 plane, the Norden bombsight and the radar equipment claimed the greatest interest.”
Oneonta Mayor Alexander F. Carson headed city officials and civic leaders who attended the premiere. He told those gathered that the city was fortunate to be able to see the equipment, purchased by tax dollars and war bonds purchased, “for the best-equipped army the world has ever seen.”
The mayor added, “The additional purpose is to stimulate recruiting. Oneonta has always stood high on the recruiting list which speaks well of the patriotism of her sons and daughters.”
There wouldn’t be many years before Oneontans were called upon for another overseas conflict in Korea.
Oneonta City Historian Mark Simonson's column appears twice weekly.
