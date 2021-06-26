Whether it was on issues of the day, an achievement, or a get-to-know session, three people were newsmakers around the region during June 1931.
ALL LISTEN WHEN
O.D. YOUNG TALKS
This was a local news headline seen in the June 4, 1931 edition of The Oneonta Herald.
Considered a world-famous financial expert by some, Owen D. Young was just aiming to be one of the locals.
“There is always an audience for Owen D. Young,” the Herald began. “Bankers, business men, college presidents, statesmen, farmers, and nations listen when he speaks, whether it be the directors’ room of the New York Federal Reserve bank, on the campus, or in the barn of his Van Hornesville dairy.
“Most of what he says never gets into the newspapers. He prefers to avoid publicity, although he has figured in some of the biggest news since the war.
“Old-timers in the upstate New York village whose fairy godfather he is, know him as ‘Owen.’
“On the 25th floor of 120 Broadway — suites labeled ‘General Electric Company’ — he is ‘the chairman.’
“His friends say he is without frills or affectation, equally comfortable with financiers, industrialists, prime ministers, congressmen, or the Herkimer county folk.”
Young loved his hometown. “A perfectly appointed school and teachers’ home stand near the spot where Mrs. Young’s boy learned his fundamentals; modern equipment lights the streets, and the latest in snow removing machinery keeps them clear in winter — all gifts of Mr. Young.”
JUSTICE KELLOGG
GIVEN LLD DEGREE
The Hon. Abraham L. Kellogg, then of Oneonta, went on a trip that month to Springfield, Ohio.
As explained in the June 11 edition of the Herald, he went to receive an honorary degree of Doctor of Law from Wittenberg College at its annual commencement.
“News that Judge Kellogg has been thus honored by so prominent an institution as Wittenberg will be received with genuine satisfaction in his home city and state. From the date of his admission to the bar of New York state in 1883 until elevated to the bench in 1908 he enjoyed a large and lucrative practice, one that was constantly expanding and one that yielded him larger financial returns when elevated to the bench than any salary he has received since.”
With those revenues, Kellogg gave back to his two favored communities.
“Among many philanthropies, an outstanding one is the founding at Treadwell, his birthplace and long the home of his parents and ancestors, of a High school and establishing dedication endowment of $125,000.” He also gave a community house and library to the school, and a fully equipped athletic field.
“When the Hartwick college project was launched here,” in the late 1920s, “he promptly made a generous donation and has been from the onset one of its staunch supporters.
“Wittenberg has honored itself as well as Judge Kellogg in the action of yesterday.”
PROHIBITION URGED,
NOT CONTROL
Another local news headline in the June 11 edition was phrased this way, and it centered on a Chenango County native from Coventry, who was a colorful figure in the prohibitionist movement of the late 19th and early 20th century. The man’s name was William Eugene Johnson, better known as “Pussyfoot” Johnson.
“‘I believe America will hold on to the gains she has made in the matter of eradicating the liquor traffic. I believe she will stick with what she has until someone finds a better way to control this problem than we now have,’ stated William E. (Pussyfoot) Johnson, temperance leader, in an address at the First Baptist Church last evening.” The building is still at 73 Chestnut St. The church closed in 2018.
“The occasion was that of the union evening service of Oneonta churches, and marked Mr. Johnson’s first appearance on an Oneonta platform. His general theme was the impossibility of controlling the liquor traffic by any type of legislation, and the need for absolute prohibition to meet the drink (sic) problem.
“‘Ever since that time,’ he said, ‘good men and wise men have thought to devise some law whereby they would get rid of the evils of drink without getting rid of drink. After 4,200 years of failure, we got the idea the simplest way to get rid of the evils of drink was to get rid of the drink itself, and that is the whole idea of the 18th amendment.’”
While Johnson’s intentions were good, Prohibition was lifted in December 1933.
