Backtracking: The Early Years:

The tone was highly optimistic as students and faculty prepared for a new school year locally in 1895.
From The Oneonta Star of Thursday, Aug. 29, was boastful news that, “Oneonta unquestionably affords superior advantages to the young for securing an education, and yet with all our facilities it is questionable if the importance of an education is half appreciated by the young of the community.
“The prevailing spirit of Oneonta, however, is distinctly a commercial one and the number of our young men especially, who are endeavoring to secure an education, is lamentably small. While it may be true that occasionally one is found who regrets having spent years in acquiring an education, yet, there are numberless persons of both sexes, who have nothing but regrets that they did not secure in their early days a more thorough and complete an education. The frequency with which one meets these remarks should arouse all who can still secure an advanced education to strive for that end.”
It appeared while Oneonta offered a good education, not everyone was taking full advantage of it. The article continued, “The board of education of the Oneonta Union school have just issued a neat calendar calling attention to the advantages offered by the institution to those who desire an education and enumerating some of its improvements. Special attention is called to the fact that no superior facilities can be found that affords for preparation of a college.” The Union school was once found on Academy Street, where the Academy Arms Apartments are today.
“In recognition of the demand of the times for a commercial education, a special department of instruction for bookkeeping, typewriting, stenography, etc., has been established and the authorities are confident that it can give its students a complete and thorough business education and prepare them in every way for business circles as can any commercial institution. Well qualified in this line a person is almost certain of a lucrative position.”
If college was perhaps in the future plans of Oneonta Union School graduates — and they wanted to teach — they didn’t have to go far. Oneonta’s State Normal School had just bounced back from a destructive fire in 1894. This building stood at the corner of Maple and State streets until 1977.
Star readers of Sept. 4 learned, “The Normal building, now practically complete in every respect, was thrown open yesterday afternoon for the inspection of our citizens, and from 1 o’ clock until the hour of six arrived the building was thronged with visitors; all delighted with the pile, its completeness, its perfect appointments and its beautiful decorations. At one time during the afternoon one hundred and twenty persons were counted on Maple street, on route to or from the building. The corridors and rooms were attractive, beyond comparison and to many of the visitors the decorations surpassed anything they had conceived. The remark was frequently heard from the older visitors, that they wished they were young again, that they might have the privilege the institution afforded.”
Within days the Normal School was once again busy as the fall semester got underway.
The way The Star described it in the Sept. 5 edition, “From early morning to late in the afternoon, the scene at the Normal yesterday was begun most auspiciously, so far as members indicate, and the new class will number fully 175, possibly 200. This will be the largest application for admission…of any year since its organization — a most gratifying recognition of its standing among like institutions.
“Among those seeking admission it was noticed that a much larger proportion than usual were young men, suggesting that someone had been doing missionary work on the lines suggested by State Superintendent of Public Instructor, J.R. Skinner.
“The greetings of old students were most hearty, and a cordial reception was given by them to those members of the faculty with whom there was acquaintance. Those who have recently joined the school as teachers were subjects of criticism and comment, and the quiet business-like methods of Prof. Curtis favorably impressed; while Prof. (Schumacher) won the hearts of the boys when it became known that he was an enthusiastic athlete, and base ball pitcher, outside of his abilities as an educator.”
