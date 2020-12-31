Backtracking: The Early Years:

Advice given to us for the New Year of 2021 was to limit or avoid gatherings and not to travel.
One hundred years ago, no advice like this was necessary, as it just happened to be fairly low key.
According to The Oneonta Star of Jan. 1, 1921, “Oneonta ushered in 1921 very quietly, the only noise emanating from the direction of the D. & H. railroad, where locomotives joined the shop in welcoming the new arrival. Most of the celebrations were going on indoors, and it was a night crowded with social functions and dances.
“Open house was observed by the local lodge of the Elks,” then found at 99 Main St., “and a large number of the ‘best people on earth’ gathered to watch the new year in. During the last few hours of 1920, entertainment was provided by Al Coleman and Al Lemons, who have been drawing capacity houses at the Oneonta theatre during the week and who close their engagement today.
“Dancing parties were held at the Oneonta club, at Ward’s cafeteria and at Dreamland, and hundreds of persons danced in the new year to music furnished by local orchestras. A large number of young folks home from college and school were present at the club dance, and a very enjoyable time was reported.” The Oneonta Club was where today’s Lewis, Hurley & Pietrobono Funeral Home is, 51 Dietz St. “The dining room at the hotel (Oneonta) was well-filled during most of the evening, and between dancing and refreshments everybody had a good time. The theaters also drew capacity houses.
“In direct contrast to the ever-prevalent gaiety were the services held at St. James church, where a watch night prayer was held. The Salvation Army also conducted street and inside meetings that were well attended.” At that time, the Salvation Army was at the corner of Main and Grove streets.
After a night of revelry and a good night’s sleep, there were things to do on New Year’s Day in Oneonta.
As The Star reported on Jan. 3, “New Year’s day was undoubtedly the busiest day in the history of Oneonta’s Young Men’s Christian association as it is conservatively estimated that at least 500 persons were in the building during the day and evening.” The “Y” was then found on Broad Street, in the area where the Clarion Hotel is today. “Practically every ‘Y’ in the country observes ‘open house’ on New Year’s day, thus giving the people an opportunity to see first-hand what the organization is doing.” It was reported that the Y’s bowling alleys were the busiest spot throughout the day.
A new year of activity began for two city organizations, as Star readers found out on Jan. 4.
“The Oneonta grange, an organization in which good fellowship and the fraternal spirit ran high, installed its officers for the year 1921 at a largely-attended meeting in Odd Fellows temple last night,” then found at 34 Chestnut St. “The meeting was followed by a sumptuous banquet that lasted until after midnight.
“Following the installation an opportunity was given all grangers who had not donated to the Child Feeding fund at the last meeting to do so at this meeting. A collection was taken and brought forth the tidy sum of $42.” The fund was nationwide in scope, designed to help feed starving children in Europe.
Elsewhere, and reported on Jan. 4, “The first definite steps in the campaign to expand the Oneonta Chamber of Commerce were taken last night when the board of directors met at headquarters to formulate the general plan of work. Representatives of the American City bureau…who will have charge of the campaign…arrived in the city yesterday and already extra stenographers have been secured and actual work at headquarters commenced.”
This improved chamber would become a civic-commercial organization, it was explained. “The same plan that has proved so successful in more than 250 other progressive American cities which the American City bureau has organized, will be followed here. This will involve three weeks of educational and publicity effort, followed by an intensive drive for memberships to the new organization.”
On Wednesday, the end of the line for the city’s railroad days.
Oneonta City Historian Mark Simonson’s column appears twice weekly. On Saturdays, his column focuses on the area before 1950. His Wednesday columns address local history 1950 and later. If you have feedback or ideas about the column, write to him at The Daily Star, or email him at simmark@stny.rr.com. His website is www.oneontahistorian.com. His columns can be found at www.thedailystar.com/opinion/columns/.
Ask Mark...
Have you ever had a question about a history-making event or a prominent person in our area and didn't know where to find the answer? Well, we've got an expert who might be able to help you. Historian Mark Simonson has spent many years chronicling major local happenings, and he's ready and willing to dive into The Daily Star archives for answers, which will appear in this newspaper and online at www.thedailystar.com.
Write to him at "Ask Mark," The Daily Star, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820 or email him at simmark@stny.rr.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.