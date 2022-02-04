Backtracking: The Early Years:

There’s no place like home — or a home of — in so many ways. This was a local theme during the early months of 1942.
As The Oneonta Star reported on Jan. 2 with a dateline of Cooperstown, “The sightly D&H station in the western part of the village, closed for several years, has been purchased by Alva Welch, proprietor of the Welch Chevrolet Co. here. The new owner plans to remodel the building into a dwelling and will move there with his family … the latter part of February.
“The building, occupying a scenic site, which formerly attracted many visitors, was built in 1916 on a several acre plot and dedicated June 29 of that year.
“The railroad corporation built the station ‘in every way in keeping with the importance, dignity, and historic character of the village.’”
In Oneonta, a “home” was disrupted, as The Star of Jan. 3 reported, “Fire officials late last night were conducting an investigation to determine the origin of a blaze which swept through the Bookhout Funeral Home at 357 Main, yesterday afternoon about 3:15.
“The spectacular blaze, which roared through the large three-story frame dwelling with express-like speed, caused damage unofficially estimated at $35,000, largely covered by insurance.”
The business was hardly interrupted, as the Bookhouts planned to restore the building. They had a temporary new home, as space was leased at 273 Main St. in the downtown business district.
There was a war going on at the time, and the troops had their needs. In Walton, there became a new home designed to help keep our troops fed.
Star readers of Jan. 5 learned, “Utilized for many industrial activities since its construction over 25 years ago, a three-story, concrete manufacturing building beside the railroad, in West End, today is the scene of intense activity. Kirby Egg Products Corp., newest industry to be housed in the big building, is operating on a 24-hour basis, manufacturing dried eggs, chiefly for use by the Army and Navy.
“The new industry, in full swing with the opening of the new year, employs 20 men and is producing 60 barrels of egg powder daily. Manufacturing has not yet reached its peak.” These powders could easily be stored in quantities aboard ships and kept over a long period.
In Richfield Springs, there was a new $83,000 home of the village’s post office, as reported on Jan. 24.
“Started in August 1940, under the supervision of Dexter Neil, resident engineer, the structure, constructed as a federal works agency project, was completed recently.
“The structure is of Colonial style, one story, approximately 61 feet by 69 feet, with main walls of red brick, and having a granite water table and limestone belt course and trim.”
Back in Oneonta, one of our city hospitals at the time was ready for any war emergencies, in addition to its daily mission, as The Star reported on Feb. 23. Although a bit of a play on words, the place had the name “home” partially in it.
“Homer Folks state tuberculosis hospital here could accommodate up to 25 casualties without added personnel, and by utilizing recreation rooms, auditorium and other quarters, could admit as many as 250 patients if local defense agencies supplied cots, blankets, emergency nurses and sides.
“Revelation that the hospital, with the state’s other three tuberculosis institutions, had been readied for an emergency footing in event of war time disasters was made yesterday by Dr. Edward S. Godfrey Jr., state commissioner of health.” The hospital grounds are home today to Oneonta’s Job Corps Academy.
Finally in Oneonta, there became a new home for all industrial arts classes at the two Academy Street schools.
As reported on Feb. 25, “Dedication of the High school machine shop will take place at an assembly in the school auditorium Thursday at 11, at which parents of students in shop classes, and other friends of the school, will be welcome.
“The shop, which is valued at $20,000, houses equipment which was moved from the Junior High school metal work shop, as well as a quantity of new equipment installed for the use of defense and industrial arts classes.” The shop, along with the two school buildings, was demolished in the fall of 1976.
On Wednesday, tragedy on Oneonta’s Grand Street in 1997.
Oneonta City Historian Mark Simonson's column appears twice weekly. On Saturdays, his column focuses on the area before 1950. His Wednesday columns address local history 1950 and later.
