Between Alpha and Omega: Business is the business of America

The Rittenhouse Square area of Philadelphia is upscale, but I was about four blocks away, and the farther you get, the more you get clumps of guys passing a bottle of Thunderbird. I was in Philadelphia to do research on the poet Marianne Moore at the Rosenbach Museum and Library and time was tight. I was working on two poems about the Brooklyn Dodgers that were set in 1955, when Jackie Robinson and Roy Campanella were overturning the racial restrictions in MLB.
These two players wanted to work in Major League Baseball, but were discriminated against. Thanks to the Brooklyn Dodgers, they got their chance. Campanella made less of a racial fuss than Robinson, but it wasn’t only Robinson who got in. Willie Mays and many other African Americans got their chance at a great job.
The great problem of America is full employment. People who aren’t working at legitimate jobs need nevertheless to garner money to pay the rent and feed themselves so that they can in turn buy tickets to the big games and support our superstars who embody the American Dream.
In January 2020, we had record high employment numbers for Hispanics, Blacks, Asians and women. Unemployment overall was at 3.5%. Calvin Coolidge said that “business is the business of America.”
Last week, I interviewed at WIOX in Roxbury two young African-Americans who are starting a business in Delhi called Zarba’s, which will sell craft beer from New York state breweries. It’s a neat idea.
Diamonte Zarba had been a center on the SUNY Delhi basketball team in 2014, but he was also my best-informed student of all time. His mother was a professor at New Paltz, and his father encouraged him to read The Daily News every day and be able to accurately respond to questions from the time he was a little boy. In my classes with him, his hand often shot up whenever I asked a question, such as “What is the highest price of commercial floor space in the world today?” Back then it was Singapore, but he told me last week he thought it was Shanghai, today, as Chinese money is going back to the mainland.
He also correctly told me that the Lakers would win the NBA finals, because what Jimmy Butler had done for the Heat was not sustainable. No single player can carry a team over many games because of the soreness, which he said he learned from playing himself. Now retired from basketball, Zarba hopes instead to open sustainable businesses in the Catskills and Hudson Valley areas.
Many of the students at SUNY Delhi are in the business program, and they are excited about the possibilities of the Trump economy. Many African American business students are pro-Trump. Asian immigrants, including the Chinese, the Japanese the Koreans, the Taiwanese, Indians (the subcontinental ones) and Vietnamese from the diaspora, are contributing their services, often while attending technical colleges, and developing their business abilities.
Blacks are making huge strides in not just employment but in becoming full-fledged entrepreneurs, and have a billionaire in Oprah, and near-billionaires in LeBron James, Steph Curry and a thousand others in sports, entertainment and in business (Herman Cain). Continuing this trend will help all boats rise and bring down the bloated national debt. As the economy rebounds from the COVID lockdown (it was initially supposed to be short-term to “flatten the curve,” but many Democratic governors have continued the lockdown, apparently to hurt the American economy to make Trump look bad). However, much of America is open, and the economy in Republican-governed states is resurgent.
Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren wanted to give away hundreds of billions, if not trillions, of dollars to Blacks and other minorities as “reparations.” Joe Biden has said similar things, but it is very hard to ever find out what Biden thinks on any specific issue. He won’t tell us, possibly because he doesn’t know.
Handing out money is wrong, because it makes the recipients into bums. Bums live by cadging handouts. Giving someone money is wrong because it lowers the standards by which you can make a living, and will destroy the work ethic. It would also completely implode the economy.
If you have a job and are serving others, then you are a red-blooded American, and as good as gold. You are helping to grow the economy. Underneath the skin color, everyone has red blood, and everyone wants to help America. It is exciting to come up with a business idea and watch it work.
In Philadelphia last January, a young man approached me at Chestnut and 21st as I got out of the car. He asked me for money for food. I didn’t want to just give him money. Instead, I handed him a bag of trash from the car. I said I would give him two dollars to put it in a trash can. He took the two dollars and the bag and yelled from the end of the street, “The can is right here.”
With two dollars you can get something off the dollar menu at McDonalds. You can get a McChicken, or a bowl of oatmeal, or possibly french fries. It isn’t much, but it keeps the economy moving. If Biden wins, the economy will collapse again because entrepreneurial behavior will be put aside for handouts. If Trump wins, America will rise again.
Kirby Olson is the author of a book of poems titled “Christmas at Rockefeller Center (WordTech 2015)”. The views expressed in this column are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of The Daily Star, CNHI or SUNY Delhi.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.