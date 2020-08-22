Between Alpha and Omega: It can be America, the beautiful, again

The song “America the Beautiful” discusses mountains and prairies and spacious skies, but the real beauty of America is its balanced budget.
England contributed much to America, but we broke from England over the anxiety produced by the Stamp Act, the Townshend Acts (which taxed tea), and the Boston Massacre, in which our citizens were gunned down for protesting the aforementioned taxes.
Our Constitution argues that we are all created equal, and it makes sacred the rights described by John Locke in his Second Treatise of Government. They are life, liberty, health and the right to hold private property, as well as the right to revolt if these rights are not honored.
My high school class visited Constitution Hall in Philadelphia, where the founding document was unveiled. We learned how James Madison created the checks and balances that distinguish our system from the centrism of the corrupt monarchies that went before it and the communist societies that came after.
We learned about how George Washington didn’t want to be king, and this led to a tradition in which our leaders have peaceably transferred power until we reached Barack Obama. Obama, instead, laid multiple traps for Donald Trump.
Obama passed Obamacare in the middle of the night in his first term. This led to a revival of the Tea Party, which led to Trump’s election, largely based on a sense that Obama had seized dictatorial control of the government and was using its many departments to destroy conservatives. Obama’s agents inside the FBI, led by Peter Strzok, waylaid Trump with an investigation of “Russian collusion.” We know now that it was America that voted for Trump and not the Russians.
After Strzok’s seditious action fizzled, Democratic activists launched an impeachment. Trump had asked Ukraine’s new president to investigate Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, saying he had gotten millions of dollars as a kickback for getting his father to greenlight a Ukrainian company’s preference. The impeachment inquiry failed. As if on cue, a virus was unleashed.
Simultaneously, the country was beset by riots from coast to coast egged on by Democrats and their allies in the media. Antifa crippled Portland’s and Seattle’s business sectors, while Democrat mayors in those cities fanned the flames. We are now facing a full-blown revolution against our democracy.
Marxists strategized a “long march through the institutions” in the 1950s. Their goal was to take over higher education, and send Marxist teachers into schools in order to rewrite American history. The East Coast is relatively sane compared to the West, as we still have many statues. Marxists want to erase our history and this is why the statues must go. Not just Columbus, but Washington, and even Frederick Douglass.
In “The Roots of Obama’s Rage,” Dinesh D’Souza traced the president’s anger back to his bigamous father. Obama’s dad disappeared when the boy was barely an infant. The dad was a leftist, whose most prominent publication was titled, “Problems Facing Our Socialism.” He had a series of wives, lived mainly in Kenya, and drank too much. Obama’s mother was often busy with her own new husband and with a study of Indonesian textiles, and her son appears to have felt abandoned. Obama sought solace in a neighbor named Frank Marshall Davis, who Professor Frank Tidwell says was a “closet member of the Communist Party,” in his introduction to “Writings of Frank Marshall Davis” (University Press of Mississippi, 2007). Through Davis, Obama found his first real feeling of membership in a larger community, D’Souza speculates.
In “Dreams from my Father,” Obama writes that his disaffiliation from his father had been catastrophic in high school. “Pot had helped, and booze; maybe a little blow when you could afford it” (93). At college, Obama says that he sought out “Marxist professors” (100). Obama had beautiful, well-creased pants, and he spoke softly, but he was Marxist.
Big government, whether Marxist or monarchist, has never been the American way. America is based on limited government. Instead of a nanny state, we have actual families. According to Charles Murray in “Coming Apart,” 95% of our people lived in biologically intact families in 1960. Only 30% do now. What happened?
Jenny Durkan, the mayor of Seattle, talked about the Antifa-driven area of Capitol Hill as a “summer of love,” recalling Woodstock. Woodstock was a mess of sex, drugs and rock ‘n’ roll. It is time to question this rock festival and how it functions as an advertisement against the belief that monogamous marriage with children is the basis of America. Woodstock was three days of loud noise, cut feet, limited hygiene and venereal disease. The logistics of Woodstock were such as to collapse after three days, and it took the organizers a decade or more to recoup their losses.
Seattle’s CHOP had no budget at all, and some robbed residents at gunpoint to get funds. Communism is a piratic state without rights. Under Obama and Biden, the budget ballooned and added $12 trillion dollars to the national debt. Under Trump, we were reaching full employment after the piratic thievery of the Obama government had caused employers to hide or close their companies. Trump is in line with our great history.
If re-elected, he will get America off its knees and more and more companies will return from communist China.
Kirby Olson is the author of a book of poems titled “Christmas at Rockefeller Center (WordTech 2015).” The views expressed in this column are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of The Daily Star, CNHI or SUNY Delhi.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.