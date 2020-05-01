“Till heaven and earth pass, one jot or one tittle shall in no wise pass from the law, till all be fulfilled” — Matthew 5:18.
My favorite thing that Jesus says in Matthew is that every jot and tittle of the Old Testament were in force until the end of the world. These were the tiny markings that indicate a word in Hebrew is slightly different than another one.
What did Jesus mean? He meant that what the old laws say are not to be changed, even in the slightest way. He meant that although love is the news that he wanted to herald, He didn’t mean that you should love the murdering of the murderer, the robberies of the mafia, the sexual assaults on children by Jeffrey Epstein, or the lies of the Chinese government. He meant that we should love everyone, but also hold them accountable for the ways in which they have not heeded the law. Jesus never forgot the Old Testament. The Ten Commandments are part of the Law. When we look at the crimes of the Chinese Government under Xi Jinping, we can enumerate how many of God’s eternal commandments were broken.
“Thou shalt not kill.” It is fairly certain that the doctors and journalists who first warned the world about COVID-19 were silenced. Since many disappeared, and we have yet to hear from them, we can presume they have been killed. However, even if they haven’t, more than 250,000 people, as of April 30, have been killed worldwide. The Chinese government is responsible for these deaths because even though officials didn’t kill each one personally, they failed to warn them. They allowed COVID carriers to travel to the west, although not to Beijing. This is at least manslaughter. It shows a reckless disregard for other people’s lives.
We don’t know how many people died yet in China itself. It may be millions. Dr. Anthony Fauci said he doubts the official number of Chinese deaths set at more than 4,500 as of April 30. To not help a person in danger of being murdered is to be an accomplice. The Chinese government is an accomplice in mass murder on a scale that exceeds even the deaths at Pearl Harbor (2,335 American soldiers versus a death count in America exceeding 18,000 deaths in New York City alone).
“Thou shalt not bear false witness.” The Chinese government not only silenced journalists and doctors whose only crime was to tell the truth, but they have since lied endlessly about what they did. It is generally thought that we will never learn the truth about what took place in Wuhan Province, or in the virology labs located there. The Chinese government has a reckless disregard for truth.
“Thou shalt not steal.” Not only do the Chinese steal patents, they have a reckless disregard for property. Communism, as in Barack Obama’s “You didn’t build that,” reveals a reckless disregard for property, and is always looking for a justification to “redistribute” it. Redistribution is what the mafia does, or what any group of robbers does. If someone built a business, the government can’t just steal it. Under communism, however, it can.
Business people buy and sell goods and services that are worthwhile to the community. It takes years of careful work to build up a restaurant or a plumbing business, a real estate business, a pharmaceutical brand, or to build a construction business or a grocery store. The owner must think about a million things at once and get it all right or the business is destroyed. It takes a genius to create good toilet paper, such as Scott or Charmin. The communist countries have terrible toilet paper that has the quality of a lunch paper bag. They can’t do it, and if you complain that their paper is a pain in the butt, you may well be flushed. Capitalism works through competition of goods. Bad quality toilet paper disappears.
“Thou shall have no gods before me.” Communism ruins competition by pushing a monopoly on goods and services and seizes it all for itself, just as it steals the right of free speech, and the right of freedom of worship, and arrogantly kills those who dissent. Chinese churches are not permitted to display the cross, and must take down images of Jesus and replace them with images of Xi Jinping, the communist dictator. Even graves are not permitted to have a cross over them.
Under communism, speech and individual inquiry as well as the free market are forbidden. The right of worship is lost, as the state arrogantly presents itself as the only idol of worship. Government officials monopolize television and radio and newspapers to serve only their own agenda and drive all others out. The center abolishes the periphery. The periphery becomes one big gulag. Instead of millions of people cooperating to set prices and values and goods through discussion, and instead of letting people worship, communism freezes all such discussion and arbitrarily sets a price on a poor quality service or good, destroying the economy in the process. It also sets up a poor quality person as the object of veneration.
The best that can be said for them is: “They know not what they do” Luke 23:34. This was Christ, after having been scourged and set upon by liars and fiends, who broke every jot and tittle of the law to erase him from human memory. In God’s name, we must remember every jot and tittle of his commandments.
Kirby Olson is the author of a book of poems titled “Christmas at Rockefeller Center (WordTech 2015)”. The views expressed in this column are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of The Daily Star, CNHI or SUNY Delhi.
